New York City, NY

Man sleeping on Coney Island beach killed by Parks Department truck driver during sand cleaning, police say

By Rocco Parascandola, Janon Fisher Police Bureau Chief, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

A city Parks worker driving a truck during sand cleaning in Coney Island struck and killed a man sleeping on the beach early Monday, police said.

The worker was driving a truck accompanying the vehicle that cleans debris on the sand when he hit the 50-year-old man slumbering near the boardwalk around Stillwell Ave. at about 2:30 a.m.

The victim died at the scene.

Police said it was not immediately clear if the victim was homeless or had decided to spend the night on the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mUH8Z_0gjUXv3200
Coney Island beach (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

“This is a horrific tragedy,” Parks spokeswoman Meghan Lalor said. “We are investigating the incident internally.”

The 46-year-old worker was not charged, though police are still investigating the incident.

The Parks department performs daily overnight sand cleaning to rid the beach of the debris from the day before.

Comments / 17

sullyusmc
1d ago

whoops watch how many family members come out to sue, they wanted nothing to do with him on the street but now that hes dead and a lawsuit can be filed every aunt unkle and cousin will be coming out of the wood work

Reply(2)
5
TheSaint
2d ago

Don’t know if that’s proper procedure for the sanitation department but quite often I see trucks with sometimes three occupants in the truck and if the truck has to pass through a very narrow spot or backup a few times in heavily traffic pedestrian area, they still won’t get out the truck for the driver to be guided and safely maneuver to keep pedestrians safe. It’s just a matter of laziness, carelessness & ignorance.

Reply(5)
2
 

New York City, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
MANHATTAN, NY
New York City, NY
