Man sleeping on Coney Island beach killed by Parks Department truck driver during sand cleaning, police say

A city Parks worker driving a truck during sand cleaning in Coney Island struck and killed a man sleeping on the beach early Monday, police said.

The worker was driving a truck accompanying the vehicle that cleans debris on the sand when he hit the 50-year-old man slumbering near the boardwalk around Stillwell Ave. at about 2:30 a.m.

The victim died at the scene.

Police said it was not immediately clear if the victim was homeless or had decided to spend the night on the beach.

Coney Island beach (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

“This is a horrific tragedy,” Parks spokeswoman Meghan Lalor said. “We are investigating the incident internally.”

The 46-year-old worker was not charged, though police are still investigating the incident.

The Parks department performs daily overnight sand cleaning to rid the beach of the debris from the day before.