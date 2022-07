New York State police announced troopers have located a missing man who was last seen on Boston State Road.

Police asked for the public's assistance in locating 20-year-old Joseph D. Cione was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday. Cione reportedly went for a run and never returned home.

Police issued an update around 3:45 p.m. Monday and said Cione was located alive, but dehydrated and disoriented.