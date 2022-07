Good Monday morning! We will start off this morning with very warm temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s with high humidity levels. We are watching the cluster of storms to our west that should move into NW Alabama by daybreak. Most models are hinting at this cluster of storms weakening as they move eastward through the morning. However, periods of very heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and some gusty winds will be possible as this cluster moves through. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with temps staying a bit cooler in the upper 80s, the heat index will be in the upper 90s given the higher humidity.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO