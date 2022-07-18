ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt will become next prime minister, Independent readers predict

By The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15VAKe_0gjUXeHv00

Penny Mordaunt will win the Tory leadership race and become the next prime minister, readers of The Independent have predicted.

Ms Mordaunt received 48 per cent of the vote when readers were polled on who would become next Tory leader and Boris Johnson’s successor.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak came second with 23 per cent of the vote. Tom Tugendhat , who readers previously voted the frontrunner from a longer list in a recent reader poll, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote. Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch got eight and six per cent respectively.

A commenter with the name AnOldGoat said: “It’s extraordinary that the Tories are being forced to decide between five such dire candidates.

“Mordaunt will edge out Sunak. It’s not impossible there will be a shock swing and one of them gets enough of a percentage that the other drops out.”

‘Redthistle’ added: “Mordaunt is popular with the membership. Faced with the ultimate choice between Sunak and Mordaunt, they will choose Mordaunt.”

The reader poll took place over the weekend, when the final five contenders took part in two televised debates.

Reader ‘KD1958’ said on Friday: “Based solely on tonight’s C4 head-to-head, Tom Tugendhat, by a clear margin.”

Some readers were disappointed there was not an option to vote “don’t care” this time around. Commenter Finbarr65 wrote: “There should be an option - "Don't Care" [Each] one of them is as bad as the other.”

On Monday, Sky News announced it has cancelled the final televised debate in the Tory leadership contest, after Mr Sunak and Ms Truss pulled out of the event.

The pair were said to be keen to focus instead on the final ballot of Tory MPs on Wednesday, but there are reported to be fears that the previous two debates have inflicted “incredible” damage on the Conservative Party .

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak butted heads on Sunday night in the second televised debate, with the ex-chancellor accusing the foreign secretary of offering “socialist” proposals in her bid for No 10.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has called the Conservative leadership race “scarily embarrassing”.

The next round of voting will take place tonight, with subsequent rounds if required until two candidates are left, who will then battle it out over the summer to win the support of Conservative members. Their choice of the next prime minister will be announced on September 5.

The reader poll ran from Friday 15 July to Monday 18 July. There were 121 entries. Ms Mordaunt got 58 votes, Mr Sunak 28, Mr Tugendhat 18, Ms Truss 10 and Ms Badenoch seven.

Follow the latest twists and turns via The Independent’s live blog .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I grew up where Liz Truss did, attended the same school. She’s not telling you the truth

Liz Truss may trail Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race, but as the “continuity candidate” to succeed Boris Johnson, she has a hard-right base to please. To that end, she has chosen to repeat old attacks on her home and her old school. She lived and went to school in Roundhay, a leafy suburb of Leeds. I know a bit about it – I grew up there at the same time. I too went to that school.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Britain is on the brink of another world war just like in 1937 – we must be ready to crush Putin, head of UK army warns

BRITAIN is facing its "1937 moment” and must be ready to “fight and win” in a new world war against Russia, the British Army chief warned today. General Sir Patrick Sanders gave a stark warning that our armed forces must be prepared to directly engage Putin in order to prevent the spread of further conflict in Europe - and ward off the threat from Moscow.
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of ‘checking out’ from No 10 amid heatwave emergency

Boris Johnson is facing allegations of having already “checked out” and “clocked off” as Prime Minister after he hosted an exclusive party and took a spin in a fighter jet ahead of the extreme heatwave.Labour criticised Mr Johnson for being absent from Cobra emergency meetings as the UK prepared for the first ever red extreme heat warning.Downing Street insisted it was “not unusual” for Cabinet ministers to lead such meetings and that MR Johnson’s’s Typhoon flight was “important” to understand the RAF’s capabilities.The UK was facing travel disruption, closed schools and health warnings on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures were...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
Tom Tugendhat
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Tories#Uk#Tory#C4
Daily Beast

Disgraced President Flees to Maldives and Gets Worst Welcome Ever

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to resign on Wednesday after massive nationwide protests over the rampant political corruption and the dismal economic crisis that have plagued the country in recent months. Rajapaksa’s resignation would be the culmination of a week of chaos in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo....
WORLD
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
Newsweek

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi Second NATO Leader to Resign in a Week

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he will resign from his position on Thursday, becoming the second NATO leader to resign over the past seven days. Draghi announced his resignation after a political party in his ruling coalition, called the 5-Star Movement, failed to support him in a parliamentary confidence vote earlier on Thursday over his plan to address rising living costs, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Prince Harry's Biographer Calls Out 'Hypocritical' UN Speech, Claims He Looks 'So Drained' With Meghan

Prince Harry has been called out for his "hypocritical" rant about climate change during a keynote speech at the United Nations to mark Nelson Mandela International Day. Angela Levin, a veteran journalist on royal affairs who spent a year following Prince Harry on his royal duties for the 2018 biography "Harry: A Biography of a Prince," weighed in on the Duke of Sussex's speech and the backlash it reportedly sparked during an interview on GB News.
CELEBRITIES
nationalinterest.org

Ukraine Is a Tragedy, But America’s Biggest Threat Lies at Home

American democracy has rarely seemed so fragile. THE INVASION of Ukraine is tragic and dangerous. But it is also a huge geopolitical opportunity for the United States. The dominant geopolitical trend of the twenty-first century has been the steady decline of American hegemony and the erosion of the unipolar world that was briefly created by the end of the Cold War. But Russia’s failures on the battlefield—and the Biden administration’s forceful and effective diplomatic response—present America with a chance to halt and perhaps reverse this trend.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

752K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy