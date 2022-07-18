ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Marbella holidaymakers flee Costa del Sol nightclub after shooting

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8dGm_0gjUXbdk00

At least four people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a nightclub in Marbella in the early hours of Monday morning, 18 July.

In footage of the moments leading up to the Costa del Sol incident, partygoers are seen dancing inside the Opium Beach Club.

Moments later, shots can be heard echoing before scores of people are heard screaming and fleeing.

A witness told El Confidencial: "I saw many people running and leaving the premises so I called the police.”

Police officers detained the gunman after he suffered stab wounds to his head.

His condition is not known.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Uvalde bodycam video shows police chief repeatedly trying to negotiate with gunman as he continued shooting

Newly-released bodycam footage from the Uvalde mass shooting has revealed how the school police chief repeatedly tried to negotiate with the gunman through the classroom wall as he continued to shoot and kill innocent victims inside.The video captures Uvalde School Police Chief Peter Arredondo standing with other officers in the hallway at Robb Elementary School making multiple attempts to engage Salvador Ramos.The 18-year-old mass shooter did not respond to Chief Arredondo once.The city of Uvalde released bodycam footage from seven law enforcement officers on the scene of the 24 May massacre on Sunday night – hours after a bombshell...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costa Del Sol#Shooting#Marbella#Nightclub#Opium#Violent Crime#The Opium Beach Club
Daily Mail

Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader

This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Indiana shooting: Everything we know about gunman who killed three at shopping mall

A gunman killed at least three people and injured two others when he opened fire on a shopping mall in Indiana over the weekend.Police say the shooting took place in the food court at Greenwood Park Mall, about nine miles south of Indianapolis, on Sunday evening.The suspected shooter - identified on Monday as 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood - was fatally shot by a 22-year-old bystander with a long gun, police said. The Johnson County Coroner’s office identified the three victims killed as 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and 30-year-old Victor Gomez. Pedro and Rosa...
GREENWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Gas station customer shoots and kills robbery suspect on ‘violent crime spree’

A Missouri customer at a convenience store in St Charles shot and killed a man suspected of being responsible for a string of armed robberies across the city. Early on Saturday morning, authorities received their first call about a 26-year-old man who had entered a Mobile on the Run convenience store near the 1400 block of S Fifth Street and had held a knife to the clerk’s throat while he reportedly robbed her, police said in a statement on Facebook.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Stepfather of child killed in Uvalde school massacre says authorities are ‘lying to our face’: ‘It’s humiliating’

The stepfather of a 10-year-old who was killed in the Uvalde school massacre has accused authorities of “humiliating” and “lying” to the families of victims.Speaking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday, Angel Garza said Texas law enforcement authorities were “humiliating” families by failing to hold themselves accountable.A Texas House report issued on Sunday night said it found “law enforcement responders failed” to follow protocols and “failed to prioritise saving innocent lives over their own safety” during the shooting at the school.Lt. Mariano Pargas, a Uvalde Police Department officer who had been the city’s acting police chief that day, was...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Black man running from police in California is shot dead in ‘horrific execution’

The police killing of a Black man in southern California has raised questions about the conduct of officers in what has been described as a “horrific execution”.On Saturday at about 8pm, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a press release that they responded to reports of a Black male with a weapon in a parking lot of an “illegal online gambling business”.A CCTV video widely shared on socia media showed two officers wearing full police uniform arrive in the parking lot in an unmarked police car. Rob Marquise Adams, 23, of San Bernardino allegedly approached the unmarked police car...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Independent

Teen admits to killing his mother and three siblings before being overpowered by his wounded father

A Utah man has admitted to the brutal murders of his mother and three teenage siblings in 2020 when he was 16 years old. Colin “CJ” Haynie, now 19, formally pleaded guilty to four charges of aggravated murder on Tuesday for the deaths of his 52-year-old mother, Consuelo Alejandra Haynie; his brother Matthew Haynie, 15; and his two sisters, Alexis Haynie, 17, and Maylan Haynie, 12. He also pleaded guilty to one count of attempted aggravated murder for shooting and injuring his father, Colin Haynie.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parkland shooting survivor says gunman Nikolas Cruz told him to ‘get out’ before massacre

A Parkland school shooting survivor has testified that Nikolas Cruz told him to “get out of here” before the massacre.Cruz, a former student at the school, was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest in US history.“I walked into a man, he was wearing a maroon shirt with a backpack and hat on, black pants, he had a rifle in his hands,” Christopher McKenna said.“I was stunned and he said to me “get out of here, things are about to get bad”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Survivor of Uvalde shooting confronts school board in dress she wore during massacreHelicopter scours sea after swimmer goes missing in EssexUvalde bodycam shows police chief repeatedly trying to negotiate with gunman
PARKLAND, FL
TMZ.com

Rapper Trina's Niece Killed in Miami Shooting

Trina's family is reeling after the devastating loss of her niece, who was shot and killed in Miami ... TMZ has learned. Sources close to Trina confirmed with TMZ that her niece, who the rapper endearingly referred to as Baby Suga, was killed Tuesday night ... telling us she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Parkland shooting - live: Killer Nikolas Cruz puts thumbs in ears as court hears shocking audio of massacre

Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of shooting dead 17 people and injuring 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018, is facing the penalty phase of the trial for his crimes.A former student at the school, Cruz was 19 when he went on a shooting spree in what proved to be one of the deadliest school massacres in US history. He subsequently surrendered to police and pleaded guilty to 17 charges of first-degree murder and 17 of attempted murder.Cruz was a member of the school's air rifle team who had been expelled...
PARKLAND, FL
CBS News

Bodies of slain Canadian couple found in Mexican resort city

The bodies of two Canadians were found in an apartment in the Mexican resort city of Playa del Carmen, their throats apparently slit, prosecutors and police announced Monday. A security guard was also injured at the tourist apartment complex, which is located in the center of the city, the state prosecutor's office said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

25-Year-Old Man from Florida Among 3 People Gored During Bull Run in Spain

Three people, including an American, were gored during a bull run in Spain on Monday, per multiple reports. Officials said a 25-year-old man from Sunrise, Fla., and two 29-year-old Spanish men, were injured during the fifth bull run at Pamplona's San Fermín Festival on Monday, the Associated Press, AFP and New York Post reported.
SUNRISE, FL
The Independent

The Independent

753K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy