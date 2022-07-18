Marbella holidaymakers flee Costa del Sol nightclub after shooting

At least four people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a nightclub in Marbella in the early hours of Monday morning, 18 July.

In footage of the moments leading up to the Costa del Sol incident, partygoers are seen dancing inside the Opium Beach Club.

Moments later, shots can be heard echoing before scores of people are heard screaming and fleeing.

A witness told El Confidencial: "I saw many people running and leaving the premises so I called the police.”

Police officers detained the gunman after he suffered stab wounds to his head.

His condition is not known.

