So not clueless about motherhood! Alicia Silverstone has been a doting mama to her son, Bear Blu, ever since his birth. “My husband and I welcomed our 7 lb 15 oz baby boy Bear Blu Jarecki into the world on May 5 at 7:50 a.m. We are all three in love,” the Clueless star wrote on her blog at the time, referring to her former spouse, Christopher Jarecki, whom she split from in 2018. “I’m so grateful to this community for all the love, support, good wishes and happy vibes you’ve sent me during my pregnancy. It has been wonderful. Thank you all!”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO