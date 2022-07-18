ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida high school shooter’s penalty trial set to begin

By Terry Spencer, Associated Press
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vLdbt_0gjUWpDX00
Florida high school shooter’s penalty trial set to begin Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table during jury selection in the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history ever to make it to trial is finally about to go before a jury. Opening statements are scheduled Monday, July 15, in Cruz's penalty trial. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz begins Monday with the jury hearing opening statements and then the first evidence about the 2018 massacre that left 14 students and three staff members dead at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

STORY: Woman dies in overnight wrong way crash on Southside Connector

The seven-man, five-woman panel, backed up by 10 alternates, will hear from lead prosecutor Mike Satz, who is expected to highlight Cruz’s brutality as he stalked a three-story classroom building, firing his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle down hallways and into classrooms. Cruz sometimes walked back to wounded victims and killed them with a second volley of shots.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder; the only thing he’s contesting is the death penalty sentence that prosecutors are seeking. The jurors can only sentence him to death or life without the possibility of parole for the Feb. 14, 2018, shootings. The trial for the former Stoneman Douglas student, expected to last about four months, was supposed to begin in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and legal fights delayed it.

STORY: ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ speed crackdown begins Monday in five Southeastern states

The defense lawyers won’t say when they will deliver their opening statements: at the start of the trial or when they begin presenting their case weeks from now. The latter strategy would be rare and risky because it would give the prosecution the only say before jurors examine grisly evidence and hear heartrending testimony from shooting survivors and the victims’ parents and spouses.

If lead defender Melisa McNeill gives her statement, she will likely emphasize that Cruz is a young adult with lifelong emotional and psychological problems who allegedly suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome and abuse. The goal would be to temper the jurors’ emotions as they hear the prosecution’s case, making them more open to considering the defense’s arguments later.

The Parkland shooting is the deadliest to reach trial in U.S. history. Nine other gunmen who killed at least 17 people died during or immediately after their shootings, either by suicide or police gunfire. The suspect in the 2019 slaying of 23 people at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart is awaiting trial.

STORY: Greenwood Park Mall shooting: 3 dead, 2 wounded, shooter dead in Indiana attack, police say

After openings, which are limited to 90 minutes each, the prosecutors’ first witness will be called. They have not said who that will be.

When the jury eventually gets the case this fall, it will vote 17 times on the question of whether to recommend the death penalty: once for each of the victims.

Every vote must be unanimous; a nonunanimous vote for any one of the victims means Cruz’s sentence for that person would be life in prison. The jurors are told that to vote for the death penalty, the aggravating circumstances the prosecution has presented for the victim in question must, in their judgment, “outweigh” mitigating factors presented by the defense.

Regardless of the evidence, any juror can vote for life in prison out of mercy. During jury selection, the panelists said under oath that they are capable of voting for either sentence.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Teachers weep recalling students killed in Parkland shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Teachers gave heart-wrenching testimony Wednesday in the penalty trial of Nikolas Cruz, with one recalling how a boy in her Holocaust studies class correctly answered a question seconds before he became one of 17 people murdered during the school shooter’s rampage four years ago. Ivy Schamis, then a teacher at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was leading students through a discussion about the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany when star swimmer Nick Dworet correctly responded that Adolf Dassler founded the Adidas shoe company. He then added that Dassler’s brother founded the rival Puma brand. It was then that they heard the initial gunshots in the first-floor hallway of the three-story building, and Cruz began firing his semi-automatic rifle through the glass on her classroom door near where he entered. “It was really seconds later that the barrel of that AR—15 just ambushed our classroom,” Schamis testified, wiping her eyes with a tissue. “It came right through that glass panel and was just shooting everywhere. It was very loud. Very frightening. I kept thinking about these kids who should not be experiencing this at all.”
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Someone help me.’ Victim's pleas, loud gunfire on video shake courtroom on opening day of Parkland shooting trial

It took more than four years for the sounds of shots fired at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland to reach a courtroom in downtown Fort Lauderdale. When jurors heard those shots, the gunman at the defense table lowered his head and did not look up. Family members of his victims leaned on each other for support. Some couldn’t take it and left the room. Another could not wait five ...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Police: 3 people found dead after blood seen coming from a Florida condominium

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three people were found dead on Sunday in a Florida home after police received a call about blood seen coming from inside. The West Palm Beach Police Department said on Facebook that officers did a welfare check on a home on Sunday just before 10 p.m. after they got a call about blood coming from inside a condominium. The officers made their way through the condominium and found multiple bodies in one of the bedrooms.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

State looks to charge accused teen OfferUp thief as adult

MIAMI – Miami-Dade prosecutors are looking to charge a 17-year-old accused of stealing an iPhone from a woman who used the OfferUp app, dragging her with his car and running over her foot during the crime, as an adult. Jaeger Bonilla decided not to appear in Miami-Dade court Tuesday...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stoneman Douglas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Suicide#High School#Violent Crime#Parkland#Southeastern
WMBB

2 dead, 4 children found alive in Florida murder-suicide

TAMARAC, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people died Thursday morning in what Florida deputies said appears to be a murder-suicide in Tamarac. Broward County detectives said deputies responded to a shooting on Hampton Hills Boulevard after a 911 hangup call. Once inside the home, deputies found two dead people in...
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

PBSO Deputy Involved In West Boca Raton Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC)(4:32 p.m.) — Expect traffic issues in the area of South Barwood Lane and SW 18th Street in West Boca. It’s the scene of a crash involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and another vehicle. At least one person […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
iHeartRadio

Trina's 17-Year-Old Niece Fatally Shot In Miami

Miami native Trina is grieving the loss of another family member after her 17-year-old niece was reportedly shot and killed in her hometown. According to a report WSVN 7 News aired on Wednesday, July 20, the body of the rapper's niece, who was known as "Suga" by family and friends, was found in the the area of Northwest 13th Avenue near 62nd Street in Liberty City. The medical examiner and Miami Fire Rescue declared the young woman dead on the scene after they discovered a fatal gunshot wound. Family members are in the process of figuring out why she was in that area since she did not live there.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver bails out after police chase ends in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a car thief after a police chase ended in a bailout in Miramar. Police said an Uber driver was carjacked in the area of Northwest 199th Street and 14th Court, Tuesday morning. The vehicle was hit and the driver was forced...
MIRAMAR, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy