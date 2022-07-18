Crews put out car fire in Cortlandville

New York State has signed legislation that will require its residents to do something they have never had to do before in order to obtain a license to operate a motor vehicle. When it comes to getting a driver's license in the Empire State, the usual things come to mind. Getting your learner's permit, practicing your driving with your parents, and taking and passing your road test are all things that we have done in order to get our license. But New York State is adding a new element...Bike Safety.

