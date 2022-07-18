Crews put out car fire in Cortlandville

New York State Police are cautioning motorists that summertime is a popular time for moving really big things on local roadways. In a posting on their Facebook platform, the State Police advise drivers if they see flashing lights, it could be a slow-moving vehicle, accompanied by patrol cars, transporting oversized loads.
LENOX — A Rome man is accused of mugging a jogger with a pair of angry pit bulls in Madison County Friday evening, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said the 62-year-old male jogger was running along a trail in the Town of Lenox at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when he encountered two aggressive pit bull dogs, who were not leashed. Troopers said the jogger ran behind a tree to avoid being bitten, at which point he was confronted by the dogs' owner, Shalako Simon II, 22, of Rome.
Chances are at some point in your driving career you have hopped on the Thruway, aka the 90, and found yourself very frustrated with your fellow drivers. Growing up in Western New York and working all over the 716 I got used to being on the 90 all time and this past weekend when my family and I were traveling to Binghamton, I found myself getting VERY annoyed with some of my fellow drivers.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman has been sentenced after she never showed up for hundreds of hours of health aide work to care for an elderly patient. According to the New York State Inspector General’s Office, Denise Lewis, 45, of Elmira, worked for a now-deceased elderly and disabled workers’ compensation recipient at her […]
SALINA — On Tuesday, July 12, the Town of Salina recognized the military accomplishments of Michael Basla, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant general and co-founder of Cazenovia’s Madison County Distillery, by co-naming Swan Avenue in the Hamlet of Lyncourt “Lt. Gen. Michael J. Basla Way.”. Basla...
A tornado touched town in a New York county late Wednesday, as isolated-yet-intense thunderstorms slammed pockets of the state with flooding rains and intense winds, the National Weather Service revealed Saturday. The storms left tens of thousands of customers in Ulster County without power and prompted a state of emergency...
A momma bear and her three baby cubs had to be euthanized in the Adirondacks after breaking into a camp in Old Forge, New York. The black bears have been seen numerous times at various places around Old Forge over the last few weeks. They even spent part of a day in a tree at Enchanted Forest Water Safari before entering a camp on the grounds, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bear's behavior showed "habituation to human presence that causes a clear threat to human safety" and forced the DEC to take action.
Keep an eye on your trees, a new deadly threat could be lurking in their leaves. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is reporting an increases in cases of Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) in New York State. To date, 35 counties have been identified with the disease, 14 being confirmed alone in 2022.
So is it me but does it feel like a dryer summer than normal in the Southern Tier? I noticed that my lawn isn't growing as fast as normal but I've been okay with that because I save money on gas when I don't have to mow as much. There...
CAZENOVIA — This summer, a group of Cazenovia area residents is planning a fundraiser to benefit Brett Johnson, a local resident and former Cazenovia business owner who was in a major motorcycle accident on March 26 in Florida. The incident resulted in seven surgeries in 11 days, three weeks...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local horseshoe players had a chance to punch their ticket to Waterloo this weekend. A New York State Horseshoe Championship qualifier was held at Grove Park in Elmira this weekend. It was an opportunity for local horseshoe players to become eligible to play in the state tournament. Each player must compete […]
This is why you need to run if you see purple paint across New York State or the Hudson Valley. If you came across purple paint on a tree, fence, piece of wood or building, etc in the Hudson Valley, or across New York State would you know what the purple paint is telling you? Or why you must leave asap?
New York State has signed legislation that will require its residents to do something they have never had to do before in order to obtain a license to operate a motor vehicle. When it comes to getting a driver's license in the Empire State, the usual things come to mind. Getting your learner's permit, practicing your driving with your parents, and taking and passing your road test are all things that we have done in order to get our license. But New York State is adding a new element...Bike Safety.
Selling things that you are no longer using or have no use for at home is a great way to make some extra cash. For years, people have held yard sales or garage sales and displayed their items for people to walk in and purchase. Saturday and Sunday mornings are busy in neighborhoods across New York State even in 2022. But one of the most popular ways to sell things these days is happening online.
One of the most respected and accomplished orthopedic surgeons in upstate New York is joining the growing Orthopedic Specialists Practice at Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Daniel Alexander, MD joins a growing Auburn Orthopedic Specialists Practice (AOS) that is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Alexander received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and completed his orthopedic training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.
If you've been on the hunt for your Hudson Valley dream home, look no further. This unique, ultra-modern home, dubbed the "Sleeve House," is officially on the market. Listed by the Lillie K. Team at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, the home offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,400 square feet of living space. It sits on 46 acres in the upstate town of Ancram, with views of the Catskills in the distance.
If there's any reason to change the name of a well known road in New York State, then this has to be it. Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation in Albany, officially renaming New York's portion of U.S. Route 20. It will now be referred to as "New York Medal of Honor Highway", joining 10 other states who have renamed the route to the same name.
The LakeWatch Inn in Ithaca hosts dozens of events—from weddings to class reunions and dances—each year. But one event that the Cayuga Lake property hasn't hosted is marijuana sales, so owner Nicole Reynolds said she was shocked to learn the state branded her as an illegal seller. "We're...
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York State wants to hear from farmers. Governor Hochul, State Officials, and agricultural industry leaders launching a statewide tour today to speak with farmers and constituents about how to best aid and sustain the farming industry going forward. They will hear from the people with boots on the ground to help inform the State’s priorities for critical funding and policy changes.
If you're looking to go horseback riding this year, you don't have to look too far to find one of the best spots in New York State. There's no better trail to bring your horse on than the Brookfield Trail system in Madison County. With over 100-miles of multi-use trails, you and your horse could spend hours exploring the beauty of rural Central New York. The trails are actually maintained every year primarily for horseback and carriage riding.
Comments / 0