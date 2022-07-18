ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

Crews put out car fire in Cortlandville

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A car caught fire in Cortlandville over the...

WNBF News Radio 1290

Oversized Load Season in Southern Tier

New York State Police are cautioning motorists that summertime is a popular time for moving really big things on local roadways. In a posting on their Facebook platform, the State Police advise drivers if they see flashing lights, it could be a slow-moving vehicle, accompanied by patrol cars, transporting oversized loads.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man charged with mugging in Madison County, troopers say

LENOX — A Rome man is accused of mugging a jogger with a pair of angry pit bulls in Madison County Friday evening, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said the 62-year-old male jogger was running along a trail in the Town of Lenox at about 6:30 p.m. Friday when he encountered two aggressive pit bull dogs, who were not leashed. Troopers said the jogger ran behind a tree to avoid being bitten, at which point he was confronted by the dogs' owner, Shalako Simon II, 22, of Rome.
ROME, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Open Letter To Anyone Who Drives On The 90 In New York

Chances are at some point in your driving career you have hopped on the Thruway, aka the 90, and found yourself very frustrated with your fellow drivers. Growing up in Western New York and working all over the 716 I got used to being on the 90 all time and this past weekend when my family and I were traveling to Binghamton, I found myself getting VERY annoyed with some of my fellow drivers.
TRAFFIC
WETM 18 News

Elmira home health aide sentenced for submitting fraudulent timesheets

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman has been sentenced after she never showed up for hundreds of hours of health aide work to care for an elderly patient. According to the New York State Inspector General’s Office, Denise Lewis, 45, of Elmira, worked for a now-deceased elderly and disabled workers’ compensation recipient at her […]
ELMIRA, NY
Big Frog 104

Momma Bear & Her Three Cubs Euthanized in Adirondacks After Breaking Into Camp

A momma bear and her three baby cubs had to be euthanized in the Adirondacks after breaking into a camp in Old Forge, New York. The black bears have been seen numerous times at various places around Old Forge over the last few weeks. They even spent part of a day in a tree at Enchanted Forest Water Safari before entering a camp on the grounds, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bear's behavior showed "habituation to human presence that causes a clear threat to human safety" and forced the DEC to take action.
OLD FORGE, NY
WIBX 950

Warning! New Threat Could Be Killing Your Trees In New York State

Keep an eye on your trees, a new deadly threat could be lurking in their leaves. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is reporting an increases in cases of Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) in New York State. To date, 35 counties have been identified with the disease, 14 being confirmed alone in 2022.
WETM 18 News

NYS horseshoe qualifier held at Grove Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local horseshoe players had a chance to punch their ticket to Waterloo this weekend. A New York State Horseshoe Championship qualifier was held at Grove Park in Elmira this weekend. It was an opportunity for local horseshoe players to become eligible to play in the state tournament. Each player must compete […]
ELMIRA, NY
WIBX 950

You’ll Now Have To Do This To Get A Drivers License in New York State

New York State has signed legislation that will require its residents to do something they have never had to do before in order to obtain a license to operate a motor vehicle. When it comes to getting a driver's license in the Empire State, the usual things come to mind. Getting your learner's permit, practicing your driving with your parents, and taking and passing your road test are all things that we have done in order to get our license. But New York State is adding a new element...Bike Safety.
96.1 The Eagle

Warning For Facebook Marketplace Users In New York State

Selling things that you are no longer using or have no use for at home is a great way to make some extra cash. For years, people have held yard sales or garage sales and displayed their items for people to walk in and purchase. Saturday and Sunday mornings are busy in neighborhoods across New York State even in 2022. But one of the most popular ways to sell things these days is happening online.
FL Radio Group

Renowned Finger Lakes Surgeon Joins Auburn Orthopedic Specialists

One of the most respected and accomplished orthopedic surgeons in upstate New York is joining the growing Orthopedic Specialists Practice at Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Daniel Alexander, MD joins a growing Auburn Orthopedic Specialists Practice (AOS) that is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Alexander received his medical degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and completed his orthopedic training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.
ROCHESTER, NY
Thrillist

Take a Look Inside This Ultra-Modern Upstate New York Vacation Home for Sale

If you've been on the hunt for your Hudson Valley dream home, look no further. This unique, ultra-modern home, dubbed the "Sleeve House," is officially on the market. Listed by the Lillie K. Team at Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, the home offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,400 square feet of living space. It sits on 46 acres in the upstate town of Ancram, with views of the Catskills in the distance.
96.9 WOUR

Wait What? New York State Signs Law To Officially Rename Route 20

If there's any reason to change the name of a well known road in New York State, then this has to be it. Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation in Albany, officially renaming New York's portion of U.S. Route 20. It will now be referred to as "New York Medal of Honor Highway", joining 10 other states who have renamed the route to the same name.
POLITICS
rewind1077.com

Officials will tour the state to talk to farmers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York State wants to hear from farmers. Governor Hochul, State Officials, and agricultural industry leaders launching a statewide tour today to speak with farmers and constituents about how to best aid and sustain the farming industry going forward. They will hear from the people with boots on the ground to help inform the State’s priorities for critical funding and policy changes.
AGRICULTURE
WIBX 950

One Of The State’s Most Popular Horse Trails Is Here In CNY

If you're looking to go horseback riding this year, you don't have to look too far to find one of the best spots in New York State. There's no better trail to bring your horse on than the Brookfield Trail system in Madison County. With over 100-miles of multi-use trails, you and your horse could spend hours exploring the beauty of rural Central New York. The trails are actually maintained every year primarily for horseback and carriage riding.
MADISON COUNTY, NY

