ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Police: 10-year-old girl missing after family swept away in waters at Maryland campground

By DON PARKER
Turnto10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEEP POINT, Md. (WJLA) — Dive teams, boat crews and helicopters are searching for a 10-year-old girl who went missing while swimming with relatives after they were swept away by...

turnto10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

10-year-old girl swept away while swimming with family in Maryland, Coast Guard says

The search continued Monday, July 18, for a 10-year-old girl who went missing while swimming with her family in Maryland, according to the Coast Guard. Personnel at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region Command Center were notified that multiple swimmers needed help July 17 near Deep Point, Maryland, the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic said in a news release.
ACCIDENTS
People

6-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing as Her Mother Is Found Dead at Home From Apparent Suicide

Police are desperate to find a 6-year-old Minnesota girl who was missing when her mother was found dead at home on Saturday afternoon. Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed via a statement on Facebook that Lisa Wade, 39 was "dead from an apparent suicide" after authorities arrived at her residence in the 600 block of Maple Brook Ct in Northfield. However, authorities cannot locate little girl Elle Ragin.
NORTHFIELD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Newsweek

Dog Mauls 4-Year-Old Girl to Death at Her Home: Police

A 4-year-old girl in Texas was mauled to death by a dog in her own home, according to police. Dallas police said they were alerted to reports of an attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive, near Bonnie View Road and Simpson Stuart Road, at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Boston

RV goes up in flames on Cape Cod beach; firefighter hurt

WEST BARNSTABLE - An RV went up in flames on a Cape Cod beach Wednesday, injuring a firefighter. The fire happened on Sandy Neck Beach. The injured firefighter had a laceration that required stitches, the West Barnstable Fire Department said. It took 5,000 gallons of water and 16 firefighters to...
BARNSTABLE, MA
SFGate

2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond

An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Campground#Swimming#Us Coast Guard#Accident#The Coast Guard#Air Station Atlantic City
The Independent

Elle Ragin: Missing six-year-old’s phone found in park

A missing six-year-old’s phone has been found in a Mississippi River park days after the girl’s mother was found dead from an apparent suicide. Authorities in Minnesota are now focusing on the park in their search for Elle Ragin, 6, from Northfield, who’s not been seen since Sunday 19 June, Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott has said. Elle’s mom Lisa Wade, 39, was found dead in the family home and police say she “may have been involved in the disappearance” of the girl.On Tuesday, police said they had no other possible suspects, according to Fox News Digital. “We are...
NORTHFIELD, MN
People

Authorities Call Off Search for Woman Whose Grandchild, 2, Was Found Alone Inside Locked Car in Alaska

Authorities have called off the search for a 69-year-old woman whose 2-year-old grandchild was found inside her locked abandoned vehicle in Alaska last week. On Saturday, the Alaska Department of Public Safety announced that "after multiple days of searching," no further evidence has been found since Mary Dawn Wilson car and personal belongings were located on Thursday.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AOL Corp

One dead in Myrtle Beach area after alligator attack

An alligator dragged a Myrtle Beach area resident into a pond and killed them in a Friday morning attack, local police said. Fire officials responded to a call in the Excalaber Court area outside Myrtle Beach at about 11:45 a.m. and removed both the victim and the alligator from the retention pond, police said in a Facebook post. Officials said the victim was "near the retention pond at the time of the initial incident" and that the alligator had "retreated into the retention pond" after taking hold of the local resident.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Independent

Teen swimmers find two cave divers dead in lake

The bodies of two cave divers have been removed from a central Florida lake after a trio of teenagers helped retrieve one of the deceased from the water.Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the divers were seen entering the water at a lake in Chassahowitzka Wildlife Park at about 11am on Wednesday by three teenagers aged 15, 15 and 17.The teens told investigators the two cave divers had discussed if they had enough air in their tanks for a second dive, and returned to the water.One of the two divers was heard saying he believed his tank had a leak, the...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Boy, 3, who died after being left in car for almost three hours in 90F heat after his grandmother forgot about him

A Georgia boy died in a hot car at a Wendy's drive-thru after his grandmother had forgotten about him in the back seat. Kendrick Engram Jr, three, was discovered by his uncle at the fast-food restaurant on Wynnton Road Sunday in Columbus after he had been left inside of the car for about 2 hours and 45 minutes, according to the Muscogee County Coroner's Office.
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy