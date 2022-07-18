Police: 10-year-old girl missing after family swept away in waters at Maryland campground

A missing six-year-old’s phone has been found in a Mississippi River park days after the girl’s mother was found dead from an apparent suicide. Authorities in Minnesota are now focusing on the park in their search for Elle Ragin, 6, from Northfield, who’s not been seen since Sunday 19 June, Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott has said. Elle’s mom Lisa Wade, 39, was found dead in the family home and police say she “may have been involved in the disappearance” of the girl.On Tuesday, police said they had no other possible suspects, according to Fox News Digital. “We are...
