Dodgers have 8 picks on Day 2 of the MLB Draft

By Ryan Walton
True Blue LA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the first and second round in the books, the attention can now shift to the less flashy third round and beyond as the MLB Draft moves its way through the next eight rounds. The next eight rounds are still important because...

www.truebluela.com

Bleacher Report

2022 MLB Draft Results: Grades for Overall Team-by-Team Results

After three days, 20 rounds, and 616 picks, the 2022 MLB draft is officially complete. The Baltimore Orioles kicked off this year's action by taking Oklahoma high school standout Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 overall pick. The son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, he set a national high school record with 89 hits in 41 games this spring.
MLB
The Game Haus

2022 MLB Draft First Round Results

The first round of the 2022 MLB Draft is in the books, so it’s time to take a look at the full results. Here, TGH will list just the first round draft picks, including the two compensatory picks. Leave a comment below if our staff should publish results of the other 19 rounds of the 2022 MLB Draft.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Draft 2022: Yankees’ picks rounds 11-15

After 10 rounds of picks across a couple frenzied days, we’ve reached the home stretch of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. If you missed Day 1 and Day 2, you can catch up via our results tracker here, which has links to all of our write-ups on the selected players, from top pick Spencer Jones to 10th-rounder Will Brian.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Astros Snag Four Shortstops in Final Day of the 2022 MLB Draft

After selecting only collegiate prospects in the first two days of the Major League Baseball Draft, the Houston Astros took high school outfielder Ryan Clifford in the 11th round with the 343rd pick. Clifford — who is committed to Vanderbilt — will most certainly receive an over-slot offer from the...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

MLB Draft Tracker: Breaking Down Every Team’s First-Round Pick

The Orioles have just enjoyed their best stretch of baseball in quite some time. On Sunday, they’ll take the first pick in the MLB draft for the second time in four years. Sunday’s draft is happening later in the calendar than usual in order to coincide with the All-Star break, but the added wait has only ratcheted up the anticipation. There are plenty several sons of former Major League stars expected to be taken early—Druw Jones (son of Andruw Jones), Jackson Holliday (Matt Holliday) and Justin Crawford (Carl Crawford), to name a few—along with Kumar Rocker, who was a first-round pick by the Mets last year but did not sign amid injury concerns. Rocker has a chance to get taken in the first round once again on Sunday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Draft tracker: Results, full list of every draft pick; analysis of all first-round selections

The 2022 MLB Draft got started Sunday night in Los Angeles. The three-day, 20-round process started with the Baltimore Orioles selecting high school shortstop Jackson Holliday (Matt's son) with the No. 1 pick. The Arizona Diamondbacks then took high school outfielder Druw Jones (Andruw's son) with the No. 2 pick. Kumar Rocker (Rangers), Termarr Johnson (Pirates) and Elijah Green (Nationals) rounded out the top five.
MLB

