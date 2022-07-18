ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Atlanta man shot with crossbow by assailant

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say an Atlanta man was shot with a crossbow Saturday by another man.

The man was found with a chest wound after police responded to a call about the shooting. Police say it appears the man was shot at a convenience store west of downtown.

ALSO ON WJBF: Armed ‘Good Samaritan’ stopped Indiana mall shooting, broke mall rules

They say it appears the victim was standing outside the convenience store when a man arrived in a gold minivan, got out, and shot the victim with an arrow from a crossbow.

Police say the victim refused to cooperate further and was taken to a hospital conscious and alert.

Police are still investigating. No suspect has been named.

