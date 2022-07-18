Buildout Continuing With Pennyrile Electric-HES Fiber Partnership

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Openreach Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group, has deployed its next generation of edge technology to support Ethernet Access Direct (EAD) services to customers throughout the UK. Openreach, which runs the UK’s digital network, is continuing its longstanding relationship with ADVA as it evolves its infrastructure to meet the bandwidth, timing and programmability needs of new business, 5G and enterprise services. ADVA’s high-bandwidth demarcation and edge aggregation devices will enable Openreach to reduce space and power consumption. ADVA’s team is also helping support Openreach’s ambition to create a lower carbon footprint. This...

