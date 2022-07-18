ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Salute You: Jerry Beshore

Cover picture for the articleMonday's military hero is Jerry L....

PA Governor Race: Doug Mastriano featured in ‘American Patriot’ film

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Approximately 1,200 people gathered at a Camp Hill church to watch “The Return of the American Patriot: The Rise of Pennsylvania” a documentary film that features Republican Pennsylvania Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. The film focused on mask mandates and shutdowns during the...
Official Harrisburg City zoom meeting hacked

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City is attempting to receive millions of dollars to upgrade its parks and playgrounds. City officials were looking for public input, but the zoom meeting scheduled for July 18 came to an abrupt halt after someone hacked the presentation room. Approximately 30 minutes into...
Harrisburg man convicted on charges from 2021 car chase

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A jury has found a man guilty on one count of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and one count of recklessly endangering another person from an incident from April 2021. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office, 28-year-old Videl Little...
Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania That You Can Visit

Philadelphia, PA - Below are some of the best ghost towns in Pennsylvania that you can visit today. If you have never visited any of these old towns in Pennsylvania, you must now. If you have not yet done so, you must read this article to learn more about Fallbrook, Yellow Dog, Centralia, and Petroleum Centre. You will learn about the interesting history of these abandoned towns. You will also get to know more about their local history.
Adams County junior volunteer firefighter remembered after donating organs

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Turns out there’s a far more difficult decision about donating organs than the one many of us make when we get or renew a driver’s license. “What I thought about organ donation was not what I learned,” said Nicole Rohrbaugh — who now knows more than any parent ever wants to know, following the death of her son, Andrew Karabinos, 17, after a one-car accident in Straban Township. “I thought that, you know, you’re taken off the vent, and pretty much everything is donated — your heart and everything they could take.”
Qdoba Mexican Grill in Dauphin County closes

The only Qdoba Mexican Grill in the immediate Harrisburg area has closed. A sign posted at the restaurant at 3462 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reads: “Sorry for any inconvenience we are permanently closed for business.”. The chain didn’t respond to inquiries about why the restaurant, which had operated...
10 Must-See Pennsylvania Roadside Oddities

Philadelphia, PA - If you love roadside attractions, you'll want to make a day out of visiting these unique establishments. You can't go to Pennsylvania without experiencing Stinson the Dinosaur, Coffee Pot, Haines Shoe House, and Muffler Men. You'll be pleasantly surprised by what you'll find. Read on to learn more. We'll touch on each one. Listed below are a few of our favorites.
Lebanon County real estate transfers (July 1 to July 15)

Here are the latest real estate transfers recorded in Lebanon County. Steven R. and Brenda M. Kreamer to Christian S. Kreamer for $1. Chris L. and Beth A. Reddinger to Leanne and Adam Byriel for $250,000. 444 East Main Street. Steven G. and Cherie K. Myers to Katherine A. Zurbach,...
Schaedler Yesco Distribution to Relocate to Larger Facility

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc. has announced its move to a larger facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The fourth-generation, family- and employee-owned company purchased Queen City Electric on West Walnut Street in Allentown in 2015. That location was known as a reliable, local source of electrical supplies for over 50 years. However, as rich as the history at Walnut Street was, customer needs initiated the purchase of a newer, larger facility to support the growing Lehigh Valley marketplace.
Firefighters injured in Adams County

Three Cumberland County firefighters injured in a Buchanan Valley building fire are recovering after a concrete wall fell on them Sunday morning. The firefighters from Vigilant Hose and Cumberland Valley Hose Companies answered the 1 a.m. call to a garage fire near the Piney Apple Golf Course in Mendallen Township, according to reports. Buchanan Valley Fire Department’s chief was first on the scene, finding a multi-bay cinderblock garage in flames with exposure issues.
US Marshals Nab Central Pennsylvania Nightclub Shooter: Police

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a central Pennsylvania nightclub, authorities say. The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Jorge Soba-Torres, of York, on a warrant for Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault on Monday, July 18, according to a release by Springettsbury Township police department.
