ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland, AL

Massive eagle ray jumps into family’s boat during Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

By Chad Petri
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aq1oY_0gjUVIZ700

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A lackluster day of fishing for a Saraland woman turns into an adventure for her whole family after a giant eagle ray jumped into their boat Saturday afternoon and sent her to the hospital.

Check out these now-viral images of the massive eagle ray that jumped out of the wate r into April Jones and her family’s boat.

Victim in possible gator attack at Sarasota County country club identified: report

“It hit the right side of the body and pretty much had to go to the emergency room,” said April Jones describing the impact. She’s okay after a shoulder sprain–but an unnerving start.

“She starts screaming, I hear stuff breaking and flopping, my grandpa falls into me, I look back, this ray is laying in the back of the boat,” said husband Jeremy Jones describing the chaos that unfolded in seconds Saturday afternoon. What initially started as a scary encounter quickly turned into a sense of wonder as they tried to learn all they could about this majestic creature.

“We have an extraordinary diversity of fishes here in the north-central Gulf of Mexico and it’s a rare and exciting opportunity,” said Marcus Drymon with Mississippi State University. Drymon says the spotted eagle ray isn’t endangered but it’s rare for these waters. After the shock of getting socked by a fish they believe to weigh 400 pounds–they changed course for the Sea Lab and got some help to get the eagle ray back into the water.

“When we got it out of the boat I wasn’t as scared, it was kind of cool,” said their eight-year-old son Gunner. It was a mama eagle ray with four pups in tow–mama made it back to the water safely but the pups didn’t survive. The images took off online allowing them to share this amazing fish story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Lazy river, water slides: Indoor water park with retractable roof opens on Gulf Coast

The new Tropic Falls indoor water park at OWA Parks & Resort in Foley, Alabama, opened a few weeks ago with its lazy river, indoor arcade and six new waterslides. Indoor water park resorts are popular across the north and northeast — from Wisconsin Dells to the Poconos in Pennsylvania to historic Williamsburg, Virginia — to let families enjoy splashing and swimming all times of the year and whatever the weather.
FOLEY, AL
travelyouman.com

12 Fun Things To Do In Dauphin Island 2022

Three miles south of Mobile Bay in the Gulf of Mexico lies Dauphin Island, which is located in Alabama. Dauphin Island is renowned as a top destination for unwinding and enjoying yourself with loved ones. The beaches on Dauphin Island are regarded as some of the finest in the state due to their pure white sand and crystal-clear water. Due to its bridge connection to the mainland and frequent ferry service between Dauphin Island and other municipalities, Alabama’s Dauphin Island is very accessible. From Birmingham, Montgomery, Huntsville, Gadsden, Florence, Mobile, and other locations, make plans for a quiet weekend escape. Prior to your visit, make sure to phone the restaurants and attractions to check the most recent operating hours.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dauphin Island, AL
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
City
Saraland, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Grand Bay boy cleaning up gravesites at local cemetery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - He’s only 12-years-old, but he’s already taking on a major task. Levi Tunstall is turning old, weathered headstones in the Grand Bay Cemetery to like-new again with a little TLC and some elbow grease. Levi said, “My goal is to make the cemetery look...
GRAND BAY, AL
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience in Beautiful Orange Beach, Alabama

My family loves going to coastal Alabama and enjoying the beautiful Orange Beach and Gulf Shores regions. Besides picture-perfect beaches, loads of family-friendly activities, and high rises filled with beach-themed condos, the food scene is exceptional. After quite a few visits over the years, here are my 10 favorite restaurants to experience in Orange Beach, Alabama. Word to the wise: reservations and stretchy pants are suggested. Here is what pleases my palate, in no particular order.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile veteran continues recovery after fall into fire pit

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile veteran marks six months since a serious injury at his home. Army National Guard Veteran Fred James fell into a fire pit and nearly died. Fred James has come a long way from February when he said he tripped while adjusting his fire pit and landed on the coals. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Snowy with City of Mobile Animal Services

Meet our new pet of the week, Snowy. This sweet pup is with the City of Mobile Animal Services and is looking for a forever home. Snowy, and her brothers Stubbs and Sinclair, are 11 week old puppies that found themselves in a difficult situation and we got them to safety.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Ray#Rodeo#Deep Sea Fishing
WKRG News 5

Bullet hits Baldwin County home sending family running for cover

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Sunday afternoon a family was home watching a movie in their living room when a bullet hit the sliding glass door just feet away. “It would’ve been right in their head no doubt,” said Teri Collier. One side of the door is shattered. It’s as far as the bullet went Sunday, only piercing through the first layer of glass but it’s still too close for comfort. “I saw the hole right away,” she explained.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
wuwf.org

The Handlebar is getting ready for a new generation of music lovers

On most nights in its heyday, you heard The Handlebar before you saw it, which probably helped many people find the place. But up until 2018, that dumpy, little brick building on North Tarragona Street in Pensacola was a home away from home for a couple of generations of musicians and music lovers.
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Pets
utv44.com

MOB City Rides, downtown Mobile golf cart business busy shuttling people from A to B

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A mobile, downtown Mobile businesses is making it easier for people to get around. MOB City Rides is a golf cart business in downtown authorized to shuttle people from A to B. It's a fairly new business, but it's a notable one as many people may know, parking in downtown Mobile can sometimes feel like a never-ending crossword puzzle.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Crash in Wilmer leads to over 800 without power

UPDATE: The road is now cleared and reopened. WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed a one-car crash has caused a road closure in Wilmer. According to officials, the crash involved one vehicle around 7 a.m. on July 18. They said both lanes of U.S. 98 near Avenue B are […]
WILMER, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

“Mobile Cares Back To School Celebration” at Harvest Church

“Mobile Cares Back To School Celebration” is back at Harvest Church. Event organizers said, “Last year we blessed 300 children and their families. But when our supplies ran out there were so many families we had to turn away, that we were determined to raise the bar for this year.”
MOBILE, AL
WFLA

WFLA

76K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy