Douglas County, NE

Douglas County Fair wraps up Sunday; connects urban population to agricultural past

By Ron Johnson
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Activities for the kids, adults and everyone in between could be found at this year’s Douglas County Fair.

"Anything you want you can find down here," Courtney Scholting, fair manager said.

Forty vendors were on hand for people to check out as well as activities for kids to use their hands and brains.

Scholting said the goal of all of it was to connect current residents to the county’s agricultural past.

"Agriculture used to be a huge thing in Douglas County," Scholting said. "It still makes up about a third of jobs."

This year, the fair went with a change in venue to the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston. Staff said the move brought the fair closer to the county's population center.

Mandy Gruhlkey said this was her first time coming to the fair. She wanted to see her niece in 4-H.

"They’re helping run the petting zoo today," Mandy said. "It’s a really good time to have the kids come out and see the animals."

Cows, goats, chickens, and even rats were part of the petting zoo at the fair. The kids in charge of them all said being in 4-H is rewarding.

"The people you meet are amazing," Lillie Gruhlkey, 4-H member said. "When you get older, you can get into good colleges because you've done this."

Mandy agreed, saying the fair gives 4-H kids their time to shine through crafts and displays.

"I love seeing the things that kids are doing to get off their phones," Mandy said.

Bringing it all closer to the people organizers hope will bring more of them out to the fair from now on.

"This is our first time at Ralston Arena, and we’re hoping to stay here a long long time," Scholting said.

Kids involved in 4-H also held hog, rabbit, and chicken shows on the last day of the fair.

KMTV 3 News Now

