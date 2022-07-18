ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sports Illustrated model Nicole Williams English reveals pregnancy on runway

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMuAT_0gjUV9hp00

July 18 (UPI) -- Model Nicole Williams English revealed she is pregnant with her first child during Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Miami Swim Week runway show during the weekend.

English walked out holding hands with her husband, former NFL player Larry English.

She stopped, cradled her belly and the father-to-be kissed her baby bump.

"To be able to now be a rookie and to also surprise everybody with my pregnancy, it's just a double whammy for me," English told SI Swimsuit.

"It's the two most unreal things I could have ever dreamed of."

The couple of 10 years has been married since 2017.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Insecure' actor Jay Ellis, Nina Senicar marry in Italy

July 19 (UPI) -- Insecure actor Jay Ellis is a married man. The 40-year-old actor married Serbian actress Nina Senicar in Tuscany, Italy, after delaying their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ellis shared a wedding photo Monday on Instagram. "July 9th, 2022... Per sempre," he captioned the post,...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Best Marisa Miller 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Just last month, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched around the world. Over the years, there have been a number of iconic shoots that last the test of time. One of those came over a decade ago when Marisa Miller graced the magazine's pages in noting but body paint.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GMA

Julianne Moore and daughter Liv star in 'We Glow' cosmetics campaign

Julianne Moore and her daughter Liv Freundlich are twinning together in a brand new beauty ad. The mother-daughter duo was photographed for Hourglass' latest "We Glow" campaign. They are both seen wearing natural-toned tops and soft, beautiful makeup. The vegan and cruelty-free luxury brand is advertising the launch of its...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holding Hands
UPI News

'Godzilla' series on Apple TV+ casts Kurt, Wyatt Russell

July 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that Kurt and Wyatt Russell will star in their Godzilla Monsterverse TV series. The series follows the films Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. Father and son Russells join Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons,...
TV SERIES
UPI News

Former 'AGT' and 'The Voice' contestant Nolan Neal dies at 41

July 20 (UPI) -- Nolan Neal, a singer known as a contestant on America's Got Talent and The Voice, has died at the age of 41. Neal passed away in Nashville on Monday, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told TMZ. The singer's roommate reportedly discovered him after Neal's mother called to express concern over his welfare.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
SheKnows

Alana Hadid Made Super-Rare Comments About Her Half-Sister Gigi’s Parenting Skills

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid has kept her daughter Khai out of the limelight, working tirelessly to give her daughter everything with no press in the background. People have been dying to know what the proud mama is like, and after nearly two years of wondering, her half-sister Alana Hadid has given a teeny bit of insight.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Ron Howard's 'Thirteen Lives' shows daring cave rescue in new feature

July 20 (UPI) -- Acclaimed director Ron Howard has shown off the creative process of his upcoming survival film Thirteen Lives in a new behind-the-scenes featurette. The video, released by Amazon Studios on Wednesday, shows off new footage of the film, as well as exclusive interviews with Howard and other members of the filmmaking team.
MOVIES
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

How Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris Recreated a Real-Life Dior Runway Show

In the touching new comedy Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, starring Leslie Manville, a sweet and unassuming British housekeeper falls madly, inexplicably in love with a Dior dress. So much so, she saves up all the money she can, and goes to Paris to get a couture confection for herself. It’s been adapted for the screen before, from the original 1958 novel by Paul Gallico, but writer and director Anthony Fabian, along with costume designer Jenny Beavan, production designer Luciana Arrighi, and set decorator Nora Talmaier, went to great lengths to create a breathtaking fashion show in which Manville’s Mrs. Harris falls madly in love with a gown called Temptation.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Nicole Kidman Shuts Down The Runway With Balenciaga’s Signature Extreme Eyeliner

From the runway to the showgoers, there was no shortage of star power at today’s Balenciaga couture show in Paris – but let’s be clear: Nicole Kidman shut down the runway as only she can. As husband Keith Urban beamed from the front row, the Oscar-winning actor made her catwalk debut. And true to do-anything-for-the-role form, Kidman delivered a complete and utter couture performance. In fact, there were audible gasps when Kidman stepped on the runway in a sumptuous metallic silver gown with a lengthy sweeping train and a set of black opera gloves. Only upping the ante was her teased strawberry blonde half-up hair and the extreme sweeps of jet black eyeliner — a recent signature of Demna’s shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Parade

David Beckham Trolls Wife Victoria Beckham in Amusing Instagram Video

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham may have been together for over 20 years, but it seems the fun in their relationship is still alive and well!. While vacationing on a yacht, David posted an Instagram video of himself inside the vessel showcasing Victoria outside the window on the deck exercising, as he giggled and shook his head while recording her.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
399K+
Followers
60K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy