ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Macy’s to Bring Toys ‘R’ Us to All Its U.S. Stores, Starting This Month

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IChbF_0gjUV2Wk00
Macy's will bring Toys "R" Us to all its U.S. stores, starting this month. courtesy shot

In an expansion of its partnership with WHP Global, Macy’s will bring the Toys “R” Us brand to all its stores in the U.S.

Beginning in late July and rolling out through Oct. 15, the in-store shops will range from 1,000 square feet up to 10,000 square feet in flagship locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco.

The footprint within stores may expand by an additional 500 to 3,000 square feet during the holiday season to offer an even wider assortment of products.

Inside the stores, the Toys “R” Us brand will be identified via colored fixtures as well as demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments. The Toys “R” Us shops will also feature a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ix1Hk_0gjUV2Wk00
“Geoffrey on a Bench,” will provide opportunity for family photos.  Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.

To celebrate the openings, all Macy’s stores will host nine days of in-store events, beginning Oct. 15 and running through Oct. 23, which will include family-friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands such as Barbie and Lego, among others.

Since August 2021, Macy’s has offered the assortment of Toys “R” Us products online at macys.com/toyrus and ToysRUs.com, driven by Macy’s digital and fulfillment ecosystem. Macy’s reported in the first quarter of 2022 that toy sales were 15 times higher than the comparable period prior to the Toys “R” Us partnership.

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys ‘R’ Us experience to life in our stores,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “We hope Toys ‘R’ Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys ‘R’ Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”

As reported, in March 2021, WHP Global, a New York-based brand acquisition and management firm, acquired a controlling interest in TRU Kids Inc., parent company of Toys “R” Us, Babies “R” Us and Geoffrey the Giraffe brands, and more than 20 established consumer toy and baby brands, for an undisclosed price. At the time, it was reported that Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us accounted for more than $2 billion in global retail sales annually through nearly 900 branded stores and e-commerce sites in 25-plus countries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Clinique Debuts New Retail Concept With Macy’s

One of beauty’s biggest players is rethinking brick-and-mortar retail, starting with Macy’s Inc. Clinique, the U.S.’s largest prestige skin care brand, per The NPD Group, as well as the second largest in makeup, has debuted a new retail concept at Macy’s Herald Square in Manhattan. Called...
MANHATTAN, NY
WWD

Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Back-to-school Shopping Spending Is in Full Swing

More than half (56 percent) of U.S. consumers say they plan to spend more on back-to-school shopping this year — a reflection of expected rising product costs. As reported by WWD, this sentiment is consistent across similar 2022 back-to-school reports that show parents won’t be holding back on purchases for the season.
BUSINESS
Joel Eisenberg

List of Macy's Location Closings in 2022

Once among the most popular of all retailers, the venerable chain has been closing stalwart locations, with more scheduled to permanently shutter in the second half of the current calendar year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Atlanta, IL
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Atlanta, TX
Houston, TX
Business
Honolulu, HI
Business
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
Illinois Business
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
Joel Eisenberg

Are T.J. Maxx Locations Closing in 2022?

The pandemic’s impact on most major retailers led to the advent of strategic business decisions industry-wide. When TJX, the parent company of T.J. Maxx, suffered a stock hit, speculation arose as to the fate of the popular chain.
GOBankingRates

How Much is Lori Greiner Worth?

Lori Greiner is an American inventor, investor, jewelry designer, philanthropist, author and TV personality who is known as The Queen of QVC and the Warm Blooded Shark from her tenure on ABC's hit...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys R Us#U S#Whp Global#The U S
mycolumbuspower.com

Don’t Call It A Comeback…Toys ‘R’ Us Is Back!!

2017 was a year of sadness as we all we forced to say goodbye to a legendary piece of our childhood when Toys ‘R’ Us officially closed its doors. The iconic toy store went bankrupt which eventually ended a legacy spanning over more than 60 years. Toys ‘R’ Us was founded in 1948.
RETAIL
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
CNN

These 25 items from Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale are worth the splurge

Prime Day might be in the rearview mirror, but that doesn’t mean you can’t continue to save this summer. Thanks to Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale, you’ll find deals galore on all the home, fashion and beauty items you love. This is the retailer’s biggest and best sale of the year, meaning that now’s the time to splurge on those big-ticket purchases you’ve been saving for.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

How Amazon Is Actually Beating Walmart's Grocery Deals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Online shopping was once a matter of convenience, but during the pandemic, it was a matter of necessity. When we were all on lockdown, online grocery delivery was one of the safest ways to shop for many. And grocery stores stepped up to the challenge, even though just one year before the pandemic, only 19% of customers had shopped for groceries online (via Forbes). While getting groceries delivered to your house once seemed like a premium service, it's now the norm.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week

The best of the couture celeb front rows. The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would’ve been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Ken Downing Joins Halston as Creative Director

Click here to read the full article. Ken Downing, the former Neiman Marcus fashion director with great panache, will become creative director of Halston on Aug. 1, WWD has learned. The Halston brand is owned by Xcel Brands Inc., a media and consumer products company and front-runner in livestreaming that also owns C. Wonder, Judith Ripka, Logo by Lori Goldstein, Longaberger, and a minority stake in Isaac Mizrahi.More from WWDEverything to Know About Fashion Designer HalstonBrad Goreski Named Creative Director of C. WonderESPYS Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “Ken is going to be a household name soon,” Robert W. D’Loren, chairman...
BUSINESS
WWD

Chanel’s Pre-fall Collection Will Have You Dressing Like Charlotte Casiraghi

CHARLOTTE FOREVER: The ties between Chanel and Charlotte Casiraghi keep getting tighter. Having previously shunned the public eye, the Monaco royal has embraced her Chanel brand ambassador role with gusto, hosting literary events, appearing on horseback in a couture show, singing in a video and attending the brand’s cruise show after party in the romantic villa overlooking Monte-Carlo where she previously got married.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

33K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy