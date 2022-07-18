Email account of late North Dakota Attorney General deleted days after death

(Bismarck, ND) -- The longtime spokeswoman for late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is leaving the office. Liz Brocker has resigned following revelations that she directed Stenehjem's state email account to be deleted the day after his death. An email written by Brocker shows the effort was a way to head off any open records requests.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s longtime executive assistant Liz Brocker resigned Friday after records showed she requested Stenehjem’s email account deleted a day after he died in late January. According to documents obtained by the Associated Press on Monday, Stenehjem’s assistant asked for his...
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — An employee in the North Dakota attorney general’s office who handled the deletion of her former boss’ email account has resigned, according to documents obtained Monday. Administrative assistant Liz Brocker, who helped clear the email account of former attorney general Wayne Stenehjem after...
(Bismarck, ND) -- A group of North Dakota political organizers may face criminal charges after a failed ballot measure petition effort. Secretary of State Al Jaeger says the petition for a ballot measure to enact term limits contained some signatures that were "likely forged" and that others included "paid bonuses" for getting signatures.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
The crowd at the 2022 Montana GOP Platform Convention Saturday was often hostile to Rep. David Bedey, a bespectacled, besuited Republican from Hamilton whose comparatively moderate voting record has more than once put him at odds with hardliners in the Legislature and party base. “I understand the concern that everyone...
(Fargo, ND) -- A new study ranks the best and worst states for teen drivers, and North Dakota ranks near the bottom. Personal Finance website WalletHub ranks The Peace Garden State 5th worst for teen drivers. The study takes into account 23 key metrics, including number of teen driver fatalities to average cost of car repairs to presence of impaired driving laws.
The Dakotas came alive when fracking became a common word. The oil industry mushroomed in North Dakota practically overnight. Trevor Brorby grew up amid the boomtowns, but found himself decidedly different from many of the people around him: he is a gay environmentalist. He tells the story of finding the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Representative Jamie Smith, a Democrat from Sioux Falls who is challenging Kristi Noem in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race, has released seven pieces of legislation. He says they were set to be a part of a special legislative session on abortion.
Trump endorsed gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake’s tweet last month has some Arizona voters angry enough to believe that Lake and other GOP candidates running for Governor have lost all sense of reality. “Kari Lake is all but telling women “who” they must be— and, this, according to God?—are you...
This is the world we live in today. We know it happens all over, but it's hard to imagine it happening in North Dakota. Unfortunately, there are some children missing in our state. In order to help bring attention to these missing children cases, I've put together a list of...
(Bismarck, ND) -- Fargo-based investment firm Jamieson Capital Financial and its managing member Jeremy L Carlson can't do business in North Dakota anymore. The North Dakota Securities Commissioner announced Monday that Carlson and the firm are accused of numerous alleged violations of state securities laws. The North Dakota Securities Department says it started investigating Carlson and the business after an examination of records found issues with the way they did business.
David Clements said it’s time to start the executions. Speaking to a crowd of dozens at the Gospel Light Baptist Church in Rio Rancho, Clements and his wife Erin outlined their theories that the 2020 election was stolen and told the crowd that massive voter fraud is a pervasive problem in New Mexico’s election system today. Then David Clements told the crowd what he thinks should be done to fix it.
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's oil production is bouncing back after a stormy April. The State Mineral Resources Department says production in May reached over one million barrels per day, close to March's total. April production dropped below a million barrels daily for the first time in two years. Production...
(Richardton, ND) -- North Dakota's first carbon capture and storage project is underway. Red Trail Energy got the project going June 16th, which captures the carbon emissions of an ethanol plant near Richardton and injects them thousands of feet into the ground. “By capturing and storing the carbon from ethanol...
We were sharing a lot of interesting numbers on a host of different topics Tuesday morning on the radio. First, we talked California Governor Gavin Newsom, and how all of these folks from states like California are trying to hide out in the freedom loving red states like Montana after they create the mess in their own states.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jamie Smith said he will debate Gov. Kristi Noem whenever and wherever the opportunity presents itself. “Anytime she can fit it into her schedule, I’ll be there,” Smith said during a Democratic picnic and rally at McKennan Park in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, July 13.
As we approach another near 100-degree day in Bismarck Mandan all I can think of is the lake. How I wish I had my toes in the water and my butt in the sand. There is something so therapeutic about being near water. There's a reason why people pay big bucks for a little slice of heaven on a piece of shoreline somewhere.
Comments / 0