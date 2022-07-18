ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Your iPhone has a hidden page that shows which apps track your internet searches

By Yoni Heisler
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=210hvp_0gjUUAXW00

Apple in recent years has made privacy a cornerstone of the iPhone user experience. In fact, Apple’s privacy page goes so far as to state that “privacy is a fundamental human right.” Company executives, meanwhile, routinely declare that privacy is one of Apple’s core values.

So what does this mean in practical terms? Well, it means that Apple has no interest in what you’re up to online. This, of course, stands in stark contrast to companies like Facebook and Google.

Apple has increased its privacy push over the last few years. Aside from various ad campaigns which tout the company’s various privacy-oriented features, the company has steadily added more and more layers of privacy with each successive iOS update.

Apple gets serious about app tracking

Most notably, Apple introduced App Tracking Transparency with its iOS 14.5 update. This iPhone privacy feature lets users decide which apps can track their activity across apps and websites “for ads or sharing with data brokers.”

Consequently, all iOS apps today need your express permission to track your behavior across other apps and websites. Tracking is off by default as of iOS 14.5. Still, there’s a good chance you may have inadvertently, or even purposefully, turned the feature on for select apps.

How to check which apps are keeping tabs on you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdMI9_0gjUUAXW00
The App Tracking Transparency prompt that was introduced on the iPhone in iOS 14.5. Image source: Apple

In light of the above, it’s sometimes useful to do a bit of tidying up on your device. In other words, you might want to check in to see which apps are keeping tabs on you.

If you’re iPhone privacy-oriented and want to see what apps are tracking you, it’s easy. First, open up the Settings app. Next, select the Privacy pane. Once there, select Tracking.

Upon doing this, you’ll see a list of apps that have requested permission to track you. From this list, you can easily deny or grant access to specific applications for tracking purposes.

If you’re extremely privacy-oriented and don’t even want to be asked about app tracking in the first place, there is a solution. All you have to do is go to Settings > Privacy > Tracking and hit the “Allow Apps to Request to Track” toggle at the top of the screen.

Facebook and Apple butt heads over iPhone privacy

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency framework caused innumerable headaches for Facebook. Put simply, Apple’s changes with iOS 14.5 made it more difficult for Facebook to serve up hyper-specific targeted ads to users. This, in turn, impacted the company’s ad-based revenue.

Apple, naturally, didn’t see this as their problem. For Apple, iPhone privacy is about helping users, not harming Facebook.

To this end, Tim Cook took to Twitter in late 2020 and said:

We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it’s used. Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first.

Facebook, meanwhile, argued that Apple’s privacy update would hurt small and local businesses. In a blogpost addressing Apple’s iOS 14.5 update, the company stated:

At Facebook we use data to provide personalized ads, which support small businesses and help keep apps free. Starting today, Apple will require apps that engage in what it calls “tracking” to ask permission when using information from apps and websites owned by other companies to personalize or measure ads. This will happen through a prompt designed by Apple that discourages people from giving their permission…

Meanwhile, there have been reports which suggest that the percentage of users who opt-in to tracking is less than 5%. Consequently, this has led to a drop in advertising spending on iOS devices. It has also led to advertisers embracing Android more readily. Clearly, Apple’s iPhone privacy push is concretely impacting advertisers.

“Digital advertisers say they have lost much of the granular data that made mobile ads on iOS devices effective and justified their prices,” The Wall Street Journal reported a few months back.

Incidentally, Apple is taking privacy to the next level with iOS 16 with a new Lockdown Mode. This feature will protect users who might fall prey to sophisticated spyware.

Comments / 6

Related
Android Authority

How to tell if someone blocked your number on iPhone

If you are making unwanted phone calls or messages on an iPhone to someone, it is entirely possible that the recipient of these messages will finally decide to block you. But if you genuinely didn’t mean to harass them, and you’re unsure of your current standing with them, how do you know if your number has been blocked on an iPhone? What are the tell-tale signs?
CELL PHONES
Parade

Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers

Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#App Store#Apps#Smart Phone#Ios#Facebook And Google
GeekyGadgets

How to recover deleted iPhone text messages

Sometimes as you are quickly changing applications or sending texts while walking or doing other tasks you may have inadvertently removed the text message from your Apple device. If like me you have sometimes accidentally deleted a message on your iPhone or iPad will be pleased to know there are a few different methods you can use to help recover deleted iPhone text messages. Although it is worth mentioning that recovering a single deleted text message on the Apple iOS operating system for free can be a tricky process and requires a complete reinstall from a previous backup of your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Facebook might soon let you have up to 5 separate profiles, because why not

The last several months have been particularly turbulent at Facebook, where Mark Zuckerberg’s social media juggernaut has been rattled by everything from a decline in user activity, to engagement shifting over to hot newer apps like TikTok plus the loss of now ex-COO Sheryl Sandberg, who helped build Facebook’s advertising juggernaut (and who, incidentally, is also being investigated by the company right now).
INTERNET
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Turn This iPhone Setting Off Immediately If You Want To Save Battery

If you have an iPhone, chances are you’re also constantly looking for ways to boost your iPhone’s battery. Dealing with a device that loses its charge after a few hours is nobody’s idea of a great time. But instead of feeling frustrated, there are steps you can take right now that can boost battery power and help prolong the life of your device. Tech Expert Kimberly Silva, CEO of FindPeopleFirst, stresses that there are two iPhone settings you should turn off immediately if you want to save battery.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Google
SlashGear

Why Your Android Phone Is Overheating And How To Fix It

Smartphone overheating is a common problem that's been around since the first models hit the market, and it remains an issue today. Overheating can be an issue with any gadget that has a need for high-powered processing, from smart TVs to smartphones. Unlike basic mobile phones of the past, modern smartphones are equipped with advanced CPU and GPU system-on-chips capable of processing power that grows with each new generation. The harder a smartphone's processor works, the more heat it generates (via Qualcomm).
CELL PHONES
CNET

Do Your iPhone a Favor and Clear Your Cache

Your iPhone browsers can benefit from a little routine maintenance, just like most things. Over time, they become digitally cluttered, which can slow down page loading times or sometimes cause pages to load wrong. Regardless of whether you prefer Chrome or Safari or any other browser, it's a good idea...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked

It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
INTERNET
SlashGear

How To Tell If Spyware Is Hiding On Your Android Phone

Spyware is a constant annoyance at best (and danger at worst) for any device connected to the internet, which is something Android users know all too well. From innocent-looking apps quietly taking control of phones to fraudulent system updates, the nefarious software seems to be everywhere, and it's almost never easy to deal with once it takes root. The best way to counteract spyware is to avoid getting it on your system in the first place.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Your Android Phone From Tracking You

No matter where you go online, you're being tracked. Apps and websites constantly monitor your activity and collect your data for all sorts of reasons. Your physical location, buying behavior, and media consumption habits all leave a trail every time you pick up your phone. If privacy is a big...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
BGR.com

BGR.com

332K+
Followers
9K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy