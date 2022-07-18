ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE Newsfeed: BCSO helicopter crash, Fight leads to kidnapping, Hot week, Summer burglaries, Boost to ABQ economy

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWStJ_0gjUTerP00

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque mourns loss of first responders in fatal helicopter crash – The four men were killed on their way back to Albuquerque just after 7 p.m. Saturday night when the chopper went down. The crash happened just off Highway 84, about 14 miles outside of Las Vegas. BCSO says undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenant Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and Bernalillo County Fire Rescue Specialist Matthew King were helping fire crews with the East Mesa Fire. Details on what caused the helicopter to crash are still limited.

[2] Fight outside Albuquerque club leads to alleged kidnapping – An accused kidnapper is behind bars. According to a criminal complaint, Albert Arizmendi and Jose Maldonado got into a fight with a man over a cell phone at a downtown Albuquerque club in June. The victim says he threw the phone away the night before so he would not be located. When Maldonado and Arizmendi showed up at his home, the victim told police he feared for his and his girlfriends life, agreeing to help them find the phone. The victim’s girlfriend was able to call police and officers tracked them down in a traffic stop. They are now charged with kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

[3] Heat turns up in New Mexico this week – Monday morning is warm in the valley and plains, with nice cool temperatures in the mountains. Get out early today, because it is going to be a scorcher! Temperatures are heating up even more, with many spots seeing highs in the 100s, and even the upper Rio Grande Valley and mountains will reach 80s and 90s. Heat advisories will be in effect for the Metro and middle Rio Grande Valley, Four Corners, far east plains, and far lower Rio Grande Valley.

[4] BCSO give tips on preventing burglaries – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they have received more than 100 calls for burglaries so far this summer. BCSO says they see more burglaries around this time of year because this is the time people tend to day summer vacations and leave their home empty. BCSO says checking locks on your doors and leaving outdoor lights on can help deter burglars. They says around this time last year, they received about 142 burglary calls.

[5] Youth baseball tournament brings money to Albuquerque economy – Sunday wrapped up a big youth baseball tournament happening at the Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex – and it’s a big win for Albuquerque. Over the past two weeks, a total of 56 youth baseball teams from across the country made their way to Albuquerque for the Texas Premier New Balance Championship. Visit ABQ estimates this tournament alone brought $1.1 million to the city’s economy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Neighbors testify, Deadly shooting, Hot with storms, Memorial for crash victims, Food bank donations

Wednesday’s Top Stories Hobbs mother recounts night woman stole car with her kids inside Over 80 miles of sewer line in Albuquerque need replacing Some residents of historic Albuquerque neighborhood against zoning change Paradise Hills little league softball to represent New Mexico at regionals Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt NBA player Miles Bridges […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fight over teenagers leads to deadly Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a fight over teenagers caught in the same room together led to a deadly shooting. Police responded to the Courtyard Apartments near Montgomery and San Pedro around 4 p.m. on Monday. Police say this started when 25-year-old Michael Koester caught his roommate’s two daughters and another underage girl […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man who got into shootout with Albuquerque police sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dominic Detwiler, the man who got into a shootout with Albuquerque police, will not have to serve any more jail time. Detwiler pled guilty to exchanging gunfire with officers at an apartment complex near Cooper and Vermont in April 2019. Detwiler was hit and that left his legs paralyzed. Judge Moran sentenced Detwiler […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Ranchos man charged with voluntary manslaughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a homeowner they believe killed a man he let stay there. Deputies found Ernest Casias dead at a home near 4th and Osuna on April 22. The warrant states Hans Hoyningen-Huene let Casias live there in exchange for Casias doing some home maintenance, but Hoyningen-Huene was not happy with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
Indiana State
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Helicopter crash timeline, Gonzales trial continues, Heat advisories, Water outage, ABQ sees more flies

Tuesday’s Top Stories A closer look inside the trial of Fabian Gonzales How much cash does moviemaking bring to New Mexico? Equipment stolen from Albuquerque tattoo shop Downtown Albuquerque parking garage raises health concerns The Enchantment defeat Panamaniacs in TBT late game Secret Service set to turn over ‘erased’ Jan. 6 texts Gas prices hit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Memorial held for Bernalillo County first responders killed in crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County employees gathered to remember and honor the four Bernalillo County first responders killed in a helicopter crash. Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison, and Rescue Specialist Matthew King died when Metro Two went down Saturday evening just south of Las Vegas. Tuesday evening, county officials gathered at Alvardo […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspicious package deemed safe at Santa Fe synagogue

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspicious package found at a Santa Fe synagogue has been deemed safe. The Santa Fe Police Department said someone dropped off the package at the Temple Beth Shalom on East Barcelona around 11:30 Wednesday morning. It had wires poking out of the top. Police evacuated the temple as a precaution […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Economy#Shooting#Tbt#Spanish#The East Mesa Fire
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police asking for help solving May 2022 homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Department is asking for help solving a homicide from May 2022. Crime Stoppers released surveillance video shot May 13, showing a black vehicle stopped at a red light at San Mateo and Central. A man, identified as Jonathan Wacondo, walked across the intersection toward that car. Police say there some […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Police seize thousands of fentanyl pills

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested two Santa Fe residents and seized thousands of fentanyl pills. 38-year-old Leandro Anaya and 33-year-old Letasha Montoya were arrested on July 6, after an NMSP officer observed suspicious behavior outside an auto shop. NMSP says the officer was surveilling...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating homicide in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A brawl at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex has turned into a murder investigation. APD responded to the Courtyard Apartments near Montgomery and San Pedro around four p.m. Monday afternoon after someone called 911 saying a fight had broken out between several people. Police say at some point during the fight, a man […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man sentenced for 2018 fatal hit and run crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Casey Zuni, the man accused of a 2018 fatal hit and run, will spend the next four years behind bars after being sentenced Wednesday. In March, Zuni agreed to a plea deal and pleaded guilty to DWI and leaving the scene of a deadly accident, getting a vehicular homicide charge dropped in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos police warn against accidental overdosing

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police are urging people to be careful when picking up stray dollar bills or coins. The department shared a warning from Tennessee authorities after reports of two separate cases where fentanyl was found inside folded cash. Los Alamos Police say they have not seen a case like this yet, but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two men accused of car thefts becoming increasingly violent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are accused of several car thefts and carjackings that have become increasingly violent. Police say Jeremy and Adrian Cly are first accused of stealing a car from a car lot on University. An APD detective tracked down the car. The suspects noticed the detective and he chased them. They fired at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy