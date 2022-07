While a middle schooler in the 1970s, Robert “Bob” England Jr. came with his parents to Maine Yankee in Wiscasset to work on his science project on nuclear energy. July 1, England started as interim superintendent of schools in the town he said was, in those Maine Yankee years, one of the diamonds of the coast for education. And there is a “new energy” here England can see and wants to support, that includes committed administrators and staff, he said. “We want to create a climate where, obviously kids come first, but all the stuff that supports kids coming first is functioning well.”

WISCASSET, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO