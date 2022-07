7-Eleven has offered a $100,000 reward for information on a masked gunman suspected of robbing six stores in California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.The series of deadly robberies unfolded over five hours early on Monday morning and coincided with the chain’s National 7/11 Day, during which customers are given a free Slurpee frozen drink.The convenience store chain said it was offering the reward “for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect”.“Our hearts remain with the victims and their loved ones, and our focus continues to be on franchisee, associate and customer safety,”...

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO