ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Lowcountry Nightclub Shooting: Four victims taken to hospital, police investigating

By The Associated Press
WJCL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour people were injured in a shooting outside of a North Charleston, South Carolina, nightclub early Saturday. The Post...

www.wjcl.com

Comments / 1

Maggie de Vries
2d ago

Alcohol and weapons don’t mix! These people have anger management issues, go to church ⛪️ not bars and nightclubs. And please leave your weapons at home 🙏🙏

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

12-year-old accidentally shoots himself at Shell Point Park

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — A 12-year-old was injured in an accidental shooting in Port Royal Tuesday afternoon. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the boy shot himself in the leg in Shell Point Park around 1:30 p.m. The boy initially told police he was shot by people in masks, however, witnesses said otherwise. […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Georgetown County deputies investigating after shooting victim arrives at hospital

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim showed up Monday night at a hospital in Georgetown County. Sheriff’s deputies responded after the person sought treatment at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, and investigators are working to determine the location and details of the incident. No other details were provided.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Lowcountry#Nightclub#Violent Crime#Le Cr Me Lounge
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant Police release footage in Rolex theft

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police released security footage of two people they are trying to identify in the theft of a Rolex watch. The theft happened on May 23 at Charleston Gold and Diamond Exchange, Mount Pleasant Police said on their Facebook page. Police did not provide further details...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
iheart.com

Four Injured In North Charleston Shooting Outside Nightclub

(North Charleston, SC)-- Four people are injured after a shooting outside of a North Charleston nightclub. Police responded to La Creme Lounge just after 2 a.m. Saturday. They found three people with gunshot wounds in the nightclub's parking lot, and a fourth victim later arrived at the hospital. An investigation...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

SLED: Man killed in officer-involved shooting was armed

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say the man shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown Saturday was armed with a knife. Agents say the victim, identified as 50-year-old James Robert Frazier Jr., was armed with a knife behind a home near...
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown Police: Slain man was Marathon robbery suspect

GEORGETOWN — Authorities said the man shot and killed by a Georgetown Police officer July 16 was the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred earlier that morning. James Robert Frazier Jr. of Myrtle Beach was identified July 19 as the suspect in an armed robbery Marathon Gas Station, located at 320 Exchange St., that happened around 8 a.m. on July 16. The robbery suspect was armed with a knife and took an undetermined amount of cash, police said. He then fled the station on foot.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WSB Radio

Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son

WALTERBORO, SC — (AP) — The disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to murdering his wife and son. His defense lawyers and prosecutors agreed to keep the evidence secret amid media attention. His defense asked the judge to deny him bond, saying he can’t afford to post it anyway and wants a speedy trial because he feels the killer or killers are still at loose.
WALTERBORO, SC
iheart.com

Charleston Co. deputy injured in 2020 crash sues hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy is suing MUSC for medical malpractice and gross negligence in connection with his treatment following a devastating crash on the Don Holt Bridge. Deputy Mike Costanzo was seriously hurt in a crash on July 1, 2020, while he was on...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy