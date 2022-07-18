Lowcountry Nightclub Shooting: Four victims taken to hospital, police investigating

GEORGETOWN — Authorities said the man shot and killed by a Georgetown Police officer July 16 was the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred earlier that morning. James Robert Frazier Jr. of Myrtle Beach was identified July 19 as the suspect in an armed robbery Marathon Gas Station, located at 320 Exchange St., that happened around 8 a.m. on July 16. The robbery suspect was armed with a knife and took an undetermined amount of cash, police said. He then fled the station on foot.

GEORGETOWN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO