Topeka, KS

Topekan Kirk Sexton, 34, has been identified as the victim of a homicide committed late Saturday

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago

Kirk Sexton, 34, of Topeka, has been identified by police as the man fatally shot late Saturday in central Topeka.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of S.W. 8th Avenue, where Sexton was found suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced deceased at the scene, said police Lt. Ronnie Connell.

The 900 block of S.W. 8th Avenue is located just west of the intersection of S.W. 8th and Western avenues.

Connell asked anyone with information about the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made at www.p3tips.com/128 or calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topekan Kirk Sexton, 34, has been identified as the victim of a homicide committed late Saturday

