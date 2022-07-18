ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Construction to start on new rail station near Q2 Stadium

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gqw3m_0gjURQWX00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction on a new rail station that will make it easier for Austin FC fans to travel to Q2 Stadium will begin Monday.

Transportation leaders with Project Connect held a groundbreaking for what will become the McKalla Station. Texas lawmakers, as well as local leaders like Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion, were there.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZS0b_0gjURQWX00
    Local leaders held a groundbreaking event near Q2 Stadium on July 18, 2022 to mark the start of construction for what will become the McKalla Station along the Red Line. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZbdDF_0gjURQWX00
    Local leaders held a groundbreaking event near Q2 Stadium on July 18, 2022 to mark the start of construction for what will become the McKalla Station along the Red Line. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

The station will be on the east side of the stadium on Delta Drive. It will have two regular platforms and also a special event platform to help increase transportation options for the North Burnet Road area.

The McKalla Station will be part of the MetroRail Red Line , which runs from Leander in the north to the convention center downtown.

As part of Project Connect , the city’s plan to install a new rail network, the Red Line will be renovated to include double tracking for high frequency service, quiet zones and a second new station at the Domain in addition to the McKalla Station.

The McKalla Station is scheduled to open in late 2023.

Project Connect light rails will likely cost $10.3B, twice as much as first planned

The entirety of Project Connect is estimated to cost $10.3 billion. About 302,000 people and 135,000 housing units are located within one mile of the project’s boundaries and are at risk for displacement , based on 2020 Census figures.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



