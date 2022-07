As the Orioles add new players to an already highly ranked farm system through the Major League Baseball draft, the prospects in the system continue to stand out. Baltimore has been in this position before, having picked first overall twice in four drafts under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias. In 2019, the Orioles chose catcher Adley Rutschman, and now he’s emerging at ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO