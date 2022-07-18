This renovated Niantic beach home is an idyllic family hub

This home in Chatham, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 3,450 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Raj Kumar. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Recent improvements include a new roof on the main home, new insulation, electrical upgrades, an updated kitchen, Workstead lighting in many rooms, a new and extended driveway, a generator, central air, finishing of the studio with water and gas lines, new mechanicals and more.The Van Valkenburgh House is only minutes to Chatham, 25 minutes to Hudson and Albany, and just over two hours to New York City and Boston. A tour de force of the Federal and Adam architectural styles native to the region, the Van Valkenburgh House was built during the war of 1812 in the historic and quaint hamlet of Chatham Center. The restored and fully insulated 2,000 square-foot barn, with electric, a gas stove for heat, and a new septic system, is currently being used as a ceramic studio and gym and could easily be converted into a guest house or office. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The generously proportioned property has beautiful moments outside, including a pebbled dining patio and idyllic yet easy-to-maintain landscaping.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO