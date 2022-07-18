ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Belmont County man admits to meth charge in Marshall County

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
Blake Aron Davis, of Bellaire, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Davis, 29, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Davis admitted to selling methamphetamine in November 2021 in Marshall County.

Davis faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

WBOY 12 News

Man allegedly sold fentanyl disguised as oxycodone in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly sold a fentanyl pill disguised as oxycodone to someone in Preston County. On July 16, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to the Heldreth hotel in Kingwood where “a large group of individuals appearing to be in some type of an altercation,” according to a criminal complaint.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Attorney describes the scene as West Virginia judge allegedly reveals gun in courtroom: “Non-stop abuse”

A gun brandished in a courtroom. It’s a shocking thought. Maybe even more so if it was allegedly done by a judge.  Last week, 7News first learned of these allegations against Second Judicial Circuit Judge David W. Hummel Jr.  –> Wetzel County judge allegedly brandished gun in West Virginia courtroom <– A Houston-based attorney claims that during […]
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawyer says West Virginia judge pointed gun at her in courtroom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation has accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a handgun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Attorney Lauren Varnado had been defending the Pittsburgh-based EQT Corporation in the New Martinsville, West Virginia courtroom of Judge David W. Hummel Jr. when she said the judge pulled out a Colt .45 pistol from a shoulder holster underneath his robe.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHIZ

Three County Chase Ended in Zanesville With Suspect in Custody

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – .An intense standoff between a Pennsylvania motorist and area law enforcement took place Sunday at the Interstate 70 exit to Underwood Street in Zanesville. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Russell Pasqualetti detailed the events that led up to the confrontation. “Basically it started in Belmont County...
ZANESVILLE, OH
