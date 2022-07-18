ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Kids pushed the pedals at the Geary County Free Fair

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
Pedal Pull competition was a Sunday evening highlight at the Geary County Free Fair. Kids ages 3-12 participated...

jcpost.com

JC Post

Welcome to the Geary County Free Fair

4-H events began Monday at the Geary County Free Fair. In the breeding goat show Kaycee Butler had the grand champion and Tava Gustafson the reserve grand champion. In the 4-H Sheep Show Kacey Butler had the grand champion and Emmy Gfeller the Reserve Grand Champion. Other aspects of the...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Historical Society turns 50 this year

Geary County Historical Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. To commemorate this milestone, the historical society is running a t-shirt fundraising campaign, which will help support that original goal of bringing together history lovers and preserving Geary County history. T-shirts can be purchased at https://www.customink.com/fundraising/geary50. Society Executive Director...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

City does not authorize funding for Geary Community Hospital

Junction City Commissioners did not vote Tuesday night to authorize operational funding to help Geary Community Hospital reach the end of the year. It means no funds are forthcoming to grant a request from the hospital for $6.5 million to help GCH make it to Jan. 1. At that time an agreement will kick in with Stormont Vail Health to oversee the facility.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Geary Community Hospital wants funding from Junction City

Geary Community Hospital needs approximately six million dollars to keep the hospital open and functioning for the remainder of the year. On Jan. 1st a transition to Stormont Vail Health should be complete. On Tuesday night the Chair of the Hospital Board of Trustees, Theresa Bramlage, will make a presentation...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan Parks and Recreation face challenges hiring staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Manhattan Parks and Recreation says they have to scale back due to increased operating costs. They say flat revenues are responsible for hiring cutbacks. They have been on a hiring freeze since 2018. Manhattan Parks and Rec invited the public and laid out the challenges they face.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos July 19

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bond has been posted. Photo is unavailable. Latoya Hughes, Failure to appear, Arrested 7/18. Recent Booking Activity for the...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

4-H'er says she values friendships most

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas 4-H program is known for helping youth cultivate skills in leadership, citizenship and many other project disciplines, but that may not be the main reason some members stick with the program. Enter Kathryn Tremblay, a former member and current advisor to the Kansas 4-H...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Joint post incident rescue response training is held at JCHS

Police, Sheriff's Department and Junction City firefighter personnel participated in an exercise at Junction City High School Wednesday. It was labeled a post incident rescue response training exercise. Capt. Justin Stopper, Geary County SO, said they reviewed how to provide medical and emergency personnel to help possible victims of a...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Broken glass closes Topeka pool shortly after renovation efforts

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A pool in the capital city has been closed after vandalism was discovered, on Monday. According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, broken glass is present in the Oakland Pool located in the Oakland-Billard Park in Northeast Topeka. Due to the broken glass, the pool will need to be drained a refilled which will take at least two days. The pool will remain closed until it is refilled and the chemicals are balanced.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka museum will soon close for a year and a half

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History will offer free admission in its last two weeks before closing its doors for a year and a half for major renovations. The Kansas Historical Society said admission into the museum will be free from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3 in the two weeks before renovations are scheduled to begin. The museum will close for major renovations beginning Sept. 4 and will not be open for an entire year and a half while those are finished.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Schools to Host Career Fairs July 26, 27

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 will host two career fairs to fill open positions before the school year begins. The first fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the H.D. Karns Building, 300 W. 9th St., Junction City. The second fair will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Fort Riley Middle School, 4022 1st Division Rd., Fort Riley.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

WILLIAM ALLEN WHITE SCHOOL: Public comment meeting set for 2 pm Thursday; Emporia State clarifies available student-teacher positions

Residents who want to voice their concerns about a possible operations pause at Emporia’s William Allen White Elementary will have a chance to do so. The USD 253 Board of Education has slated a special meeting at 2 pm Thursday for the express purpose of hearing public comment, both on the immediate future of William Allen White and the staffing crisis plan. It will precede a special discussion meeting for the board at 3 pm. Both meetings will be at Mary Herbert. Both will be live-streamed on the district’s website, www.usd253.org.
EMPORIA, KS
dailycoffeenews.com

Circle Coffee Rolls Into Bakery Cafe in Topeka

What’s gone around has come around and parked in Topeka, Kansas, as mobile multiroaster Circle Coffee has opened its first brick-and-mortar cafe and bakery. In a former laundromat building where spin cycles once hummed, the din of spinning grinder burrs and steam-driven vortexes of milk now ring out as Circle Coffee settles in.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 18

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE AVAILABLE. NAME: Burwell, Bradley Allen; 52; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

