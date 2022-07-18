ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Heights, NJ

Lacey, NJ woman and Seaside Heights, NJ man arrested for shoplifting in Stafford, NJ

By Vin Ebenau
 2 days ago
Two Ocean County residents have been arrested for shoplifting at the Walmart in Stafford Township. Police said that it was their Drug Enforcement Unit who placed 30-year-old Brittany Koppenian of Lacey Township and 36-year-old Ryan Powell of Seaside Heights in...

