Here's 6 things to know if you're voting on Election Day

By WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolls open across Maryland at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 8 p.m. Statewide races for Governor, Attorney General and Comptroller are on the ballot. There are also multiple local races, including for Congress, State’s Attorney, and County Council. See who is running here....

Don’t expect primary election night winners, here’s why

It won’t be a typical election night on Tuesday after the polls close as candidates can’t start victory or concession speeches because all the votes haven’t been counted yet. That’s because by law elections officials can’t start counting hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots statewide until Thursday...
Maryland Voters Make Their Primary Selections

ANNAPOLIS, MD – A Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for Maryland’s governor. Delegate Dan Cox defeated Kelly Schulz, a former Cabinet member backed by outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democrat primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had a lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Chris Chaffee won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate while incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democrat nomination. In the race for Maryland Attorney General, Republican Michael Peroutka and Democrat Anthony Brown were projected winners.
Mail-in votes will decide some tight races in Maryland

Boards of elections across Maryland will begin counting hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots Thursday morning. The Democratic nomination for governor and several local primary races hang in the balance. The mail-in count will determine who won contentious Democratic primary races for State’s Attorney in Baltimore city and Baltimore County....
Democratic frontrunners make final push for votes in primary election

BALTIMORE -- More than a half-dozen Democrats are seeking to be the state party's nominee for governor, hoping to capture the Government House for the first time since 2015.Polling shows Comptroller Peter Franchot, former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez, and author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore leading the pack.WJZ caught up with the three front-runners the day of the primary election.Peter FranchotPeter Franchot crisscrossed the state greeting supporters. He's been in state government longer than any other candidate for governor."Sometimes the party's get so narrow in their thinking and adversarial in their approach that most of the people in...
Analysis of the 2022 Maryland Primary Election

With thousands of mail-in ballots still a mystery, author and activist Wes Moore is ahead in the votes counted so far to be the Democratic nominee for governor. In the Republican primary, Trump-endorsed state Delegate Dan Cox declared victory. We’ll talk about it with WYPR’s Rachel Baye and pollster Mileah Kromer.
Some early, expected results in Maryland's primary election

BALTIMORE -- The votes from the primary election are still being tallied, but a few results in predictable races are in.Based on the preliminary numbers, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) is expected to easily fend off a primary challenge from Michelle Smith, as he currently leads by 64 points.Two Democratic incumbents in the U.S. House of Representatives, Kweisi Mfume and C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, hold similarly commanding leads and the Associated Press is projecting both will move on to the general.Harford County Executive Barry Glassman (R) is running unopposed to become the Republican Party's nominee for Comptroller.And U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R-1st District) is also running unopposed.Polls were open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Election 2022: Maryland voters choosing Gov. Hogan successor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — With Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan term-limited, the highly competitive contest to replace him has drawn the attention of former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even Oprah Winfrey. As voters on Tuesday choose nominees in statewide, legislative and congressional races, the pivotal governor's...
Baltimore elections officials locate 12 flash drives containing votes

Baltimore Board of Elections Director Armstead Jones said the flash drives that were unaccounted for earlier Wednesday have been found. Video above: Jones discusses the misplaced flash drives. This comes after Jones said elections officials were looking for 12 flash drives. The drives go into scanning machines and keep a...
House of Delegates District 37A unofficial results

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Unofficial results are rolling in for the House of Delegates District 37A race. Republican Donna Bradshaw has received 1,074, while Incumbent and Democratic candidate Sheree Sample-Hughes has received 1,509 votes.
