Tony Hawk helmets sold only at Walmart recalled. They might not protect your head

Whether used for skateboarding or cycling, a helmet that doesn’t meet safety standards has no raison d’etre. That’s why Sakar International recalled about 12,655 Tony Hawk Silver Metallic Helmets from Walmart stores.

The exact problem, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The recalled helmets do not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.”

This hasn’t happened yet, as far as Sakar International knows.

If this sounds familiar, it’s the second recall this year of Sakar-made helmets from Walmart.

In fact, these Tony Hawk helmets were used as replacements for the earlier recalled helmets.

Tony Hawk Silver Helmets have been recalled U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

This covers item No. AGE2515STH-SIL, which is on the white warning label. Helmets sold under the brand of skateboarding icon Tony Hawk were available at Walmarts and Walmart.com from March through June.

Sakar is offering refunds (well, $40 Walmart gift cards) for the helmets, but doesn’t want consumers to just take the helmets back to Walmart. For instructions on returning the helmet and getting the gift card or to get questions answered, contact Sakar at 800-592-9541 or by email at support@sakar.com.