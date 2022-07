The Steelers recently sealed a deal to sell the naming rights to their stadium to Acrisure and another AFC North team is reportedly looking to make a deal of their own. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Bengals are working to sell the naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium. Per the report, the team has notified city and county officials of their plans so that they are prepared to move forward with approvals quickly because the team hopes to have a deal in place by the start of the regular season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO