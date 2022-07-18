ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 30 years of coaching success landed Grand Ledge's Jim Brandt in Greater Lansing Sports Hall

 2 days ago
Jim Brandt had a knack for both finding and coaching talent.

It was all the way back in the 1969-70 school year at Grand Ledge when he approached Kim Spalsbury in freshman algebra class about running track. Brandt had become aware of Spalsbury’s mile time from gym class and saw an athlete that could become a good runner.

It’s safe to say that moment changed Spalsbury's life and put on him on a course where track and cross country would become his life.

“I had no track experience whatsoever,” Spalsbury recalls. “I was a little, tiny 5-foot-2, 95-pound kid. I had no skills to do a hurdle or track event, but Jim and (longtime assistant) Carl (Chapman) stuck with me and, magically, it all kind of came together.”

Brandt spent 30 years as a coach for the Grand Ledge track team, many of those as head coach. And when Brandt retired following the 1997 season, Spalsbury was the coach that took over the program.

Along with coaching track for 30 seasons, Brandt also coached cross country (19 years), boys basketball (10 years) and football (three years) at Grand Ledge.

His success and longevity are just two of the factors that made Brandt a member of the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 class. Brandt is one of seven individuals and three teams who will be inducted at a ceremony on July 28 at the Lansing Center.

“I’m honored,” Brandt said. “It was a pleasant surprise and it was kind of nice in some ways to have this honor.”

Spalsbury would go on to run cross country and track at Hope College and then spend more than 30 years coaching at Fowler and Grand Ledge, winning nine state titles during his coaching career.

“Jim always had kind and encouraging words for everybody. I’m very proud to be able to say he’s one of my best friends, because he’s a great person that always finds a way to help others and put them before himself.”

Brandt, a White Cloud native and 1967 Michigan State graduate, jumped at the opportunity to coach right away. It wasn’t hard for him to find a job teaching math; Brandt recalls having 24 job offers out of MSU, choosing Grand Ledge over those other teaching opportunities and the University of Michigan law school.

He’d eventually become the boys basketball coach, holding that position for six years from 1972-78, but track and field was the sport he coached the longest. The Comets won three conference titles and seven Eaton County crowns in 11 seasons.

It was Brandt’s final track season, 1997, when he led Grand Ledge to its first CAC championship, and when he coached a state champion, Jeff Kus, who set a state record in winning the high jump at 7 feet, 0 inches, at the Class A state finals.

“I was very fortunate to close out my coaching career at the state championships in the last year I coached track, with one of the best teams and one of the best staffs that I had,” Brandt said. “Kus set the state record and that’s how we walked away from coaching.”

But it was in cross country where Brandt arguably had the most success from 1978-96. He led the Comets to 11 conference titles in 12 years and they once won 66 consecutive dual meets.

Grand Ledge also won three regional titles during his tenure, had six runners named all-state and was the LSJ Coach of the Year in 1994.

“Once we got it rolling, the kids began to expect that they were training in the summer and it kind of took care of itself,” Brandt said.

Perhaps Brandt’s biggest legacy in Greater Lansing is helping to create the Greater Lansing Invitational Cross Country Meet, for all classes, which started in 1989 just a couple of years after the Honor Roll track meet was created.

Organizing the meet, which is held at Ledge Meadows Golf Course every year, was a little more difficult than expected.

“I had two or three of the coaches at Grand Ledge that helped me as did other area coaches,” Brandt said. “Playmakers came on board and they didn’t have any idea that it would become the event that it has become. In the days before technology, it took a lot of volunteers to do the scoring, parking, registration and all the things that go into it.

Brandt currently lives in Grand Ledge and is excited about the new track facility being completed this summer at the school.

“Grand Ledge was a great community to coach in,” Brandt said. “Part of my success goes to the support that they’ve always provided for athletics.”

Contact digital sports reporter Phil Friend at 517-377-1220 or pfriend@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Phil_Friend.

Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Lansing Center

Cost: $35. To order, go to lansingsportshalloffame.org.

2022 inductees: Jim Brandt, Roger Callard, Roland Carter, Josephine Mask, Dan Olsen, Rocky Shaft, Rachel Turney, 2000 Everett girls basketball team, 2001 Everett girls basketball team, 2000 Lansing Community College softball team

Sponsors: Dean Transportation, Shaheen Chevy/Cadillac, Applegate Home Comfort, Gregory Eaton Associates, ASAP Printing, Dan Henry Distributing, One North Kitchen & Bar, AF Group, Bill and Andrew Archer Financial Advisors, Magic Johnson Enterprises, Mary Ellen Sheets

