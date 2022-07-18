ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

“Daybreak” by Mark Smith-Soto

missourireview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Poem of the Week is “Daybreak” by Mark Smith-Soto. Costa Rican-American Mark Smith-Soto has authored three prize-winning chapbooks and three full-length poetry collections, Our Lives Are Rivers (University Press of Florida, 2003), Any Second Now (Main Street Rag Publishing Co., 2006) and Time Pieces (Main Street Rag Publishing Co.,...

www.missourireview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jax Hudur

Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua

Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
Washington Examiner

The Woman King conveniently ignores empire’s slave-owning roots

The Woman King is an upcoming historical epic piece centered on Gen. Nanisca of the Dahomey Amazons of the Kingdom of Dahomey. It tells the tale of the valiant efforts of Nanisca to fight off Europeans who were intent on taking over Africa. But, while the movie is advertised in its trailer as "based on powerful true events," it seems to take great liberties with historical truths and facts — as is typically the woke Left's way. By all available accounts, based on synopses and trailers available to the public, the movie is cinematic fake news and a disinformation machine.
MOVIES
HuffPost

Ancient Tomb Linked By Legend To King Arthur To Be Excavated For First Time

An ancient tomb in the United Kingdom that’s older than the Great Pyramids is being excavated for the first time. “Arthur’s Stone is one of this country’s outstanding prehistoric monuments, set in a breathtaking location ― yet it remains poorly understood,” Prof. Julian Thomas of Manchester University said in a news release. “Our work seeks to restore it to its rightful place in the story of Neolithic Britain.”
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Slate

What It Took for One Gilded Age Socialite to Get a Divorce—and Keep Her Dignity

Flora Bigelow Dodge had not traveled to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in January 1903 for the same reason so many women of her acquaintance had. She did not do anything for the same reason other women did—at least not if you believed the newspapers. A fixture in the society pages, Flora was the “most daring, most original, cleverest woman in New York.” She was a wonderful musician, a graceful dancer, an expert horsewoman, and a captivating storyteller, an author of plays and short stories. She was “both courageous and imaginative.” She was witty, ambitious, generous, and beautiful, a woman of “unusual individuality” with a retinue of admirers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Atlantic

Before Guernica Won Over the World, It Flopped

When it comes to art against tyranny, no work is more seared into our consciousness than Guernica, Pablo Picasso’s dark, howling mural against fascist terror. Created in 1937 at the height of the Spanish Civil War, it has in the 85 years since become a universal statement about human suffering in the face of political violence. Throughout World War II, it stood for resistance to Nazi aggression; during Vietnam controversies such as the My Lai massacre, protesters invoked it against the U.S. military. Today, its shrieking women and lifeless bodies conjure the corpse-strewn streets of the Kyiv suburb of Bucha after Vladimir Putin’s brutal assault.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HackerNoon

The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 18 - The Treasure

When Dantès returned next morning to the chamber of his companion in captivity, he found Faria seated and looking composed. In the ray of light which entered by the narrow window of his cell, he held open in his left hand, of which alone, it will be recollected, he retained the use, a sheet of paper, which, from being constantly rolled into a small compass, had the form of a cylinder, and was not easily kept open. He did not speak, but showed the paper to Dantès. “What is that?” he inquired. “Look at it,” said the abbé with a smile. “I have looked at it with all possible attention,” said Dantès, “and I only see a half-burnt paper, on which are traces of Gothic characters inscribed with a peculiar kind of ink.” “This paper, my friend,” said Faria, “I may now avow to you, since I have the proof of your fidelity—this paper is my treasure, of which, from this day forth, one-half belongs to you.” The sweat started forth on Dantès’ brow. Until this day and for how long a time!—he had refrained from talking of the treasure, which had brought upon the abbé the accusation of madness. With his instinctive delicacy Edmond had preferred avoiding any touch on this painful chord, and Faria had been equally silent. He had taken the silence of the old man for a return to reason; and now these few words uttered by Faria, after so painful a crisis, seemed to indicate a serious relapse into mental alienation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Daybreak#Costa Rican#Time Pieces Lrb#Kenyon Review#Literary Review#Unicorn Press
psychologytoday.com

Paranormal Experiences Are the Norm, Not the Exception

A new study published in Spirituality in Clinical Practice explains that an individual experiencing hauntings and ghostly experiences may have haunted people phenomena. “Haunting phenomena are complex intertwined phenomena involving personality, ideology, culture, and previous experience towards making sense of an event or series of events deemed haunting,” explains psychologist Brian Laythe.
MENTAL HEALTH
HackerNoon

Astounding Stories of Super-Science May 1931: Dark Moon - Chapter VII

Spent and shaken, the three passed onward into the cave. Harkness searched his pockets for his neolite flash; found it—a tiny pencil with a tip of glass—and the darkness of the inner cave was flooded with light. A box of food tablets was in a pocket of Chet's jacket, and there was water that trickled in a tiny stream out of the rocks. It could have been worse, Diane pointed out with forced gaiety. But Harkness, who had gone back for a final look at the entrance to the cave, found it difficult to smile.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
Salon

The real world behind "Jurassic World": How the story of dinosaurs reflects the story of humans

Humans remain fascinated with dinosaurs: It's why scientists recently announced discoveries, to acclaim, about dinosaurs being warm-blooded or maintaining a delicate co-existence with exotic plants. And it is why as the blockbuster "Jurassic World: Dominion" rampages through theaters, a quieter adventure is being told on bookshelves throughout America. Reuters senior reporter David K. Randall resurrects the world of early 20th-century robber barons and western adventurers in his new book, "The Monster's Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How It Shook Our World."
WILDLIFE
The Conversation Africa

Remembering Frantz Fanon – six great reads

Frantz Fanon, the Martinique-born psychiatrist, philosopher, revolutionary and leading pan-Africanist, would have been 97 on 20 July 2022. He left a remarkable imprint. His views influenced many in the field of mental illness as well as pan-Africanist thinkers and anti-colonialism and black liberation campaigners. Fanon’s wide-ranging interests can be gleaned...
SOCCER
HackerNoon

The Essays of Adam Smith: Part V, Chapter I

THERE are other principles besides those already enumerated, which have a considerable influence upon the moral sentiments of mankind, and are the chief causes of the many irregular and discordant opinions which prevail in different ages and nations concerning what is blamable or praise-worthy. These principles are custom and fashion, principles which extend their dominion over our judgments concerning beauty of every kind.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy