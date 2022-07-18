ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Stokes retires from ODIs because of ‘unsustainable’ schedule

By STEVE DOUGLAS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImHTY_0gjUP3cj00
1 of 4

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England test captain Ben Stokes is retiring from one-day internationals because of what he describes as an “unsustainable” cricket schedule, ending a career in the 50-over format that peaked with winning the World Cup in 2019.

Stokes, whose final ODI will be against South Africa on Tuesday, said he remains fully committed to Twenty20 internationals as well as the test captaincy.

The 50-over game will no longer be part of the punishing schedule of a 31-year-old superstar allrounder who had a break from the sport last year for mental-health reasons and appears intent on managing his workload to maximize his career.

“As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore,” Stokes said. “The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.

“Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give (England ODI captain) Jos (Buttler) and the rest of the team their all.”

The match against South Africa will be Stokes’ 105th ODI for England and comes at the Riverside ground at Chester-le-Street, the home of his county team Durham.

Stokes’ defining performance in ODIs came in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s, when he scored 84 not out as England tied New Zealand’s score and then eight more runs in the deciding super over. The teams also were tied after the super over and England won on boundary countback.

In three years since, Stokes has played just nine more ODIs.

Since taking over the test captaincy in April, Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have transformed the team with an aggressive, expansive style more reminiscent of ODI and T20 cricket than the often-sedate five-day format.

England swept world test champion New Zealand in their three-match test series last month before beating India in a delayed fifth test of a series carried over from last year.

Stokes had scores of 0, 21 and 27 in an ODI series against India this month that England lost 2-1.

“I will give everything I have to test cricket,” Stokes said, “and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format.”

England’s congested schedule of summer internationals will see the team play seven tests and 12 limited-overs internationals, before heading out to tour Pakistan less than a week later.

“I completely understand why he has reached this conclusion,” said Rob Key, the managing director of England men’s cricket who installed Stokes as test skipper.

“I’m sure that when we look back on Ben’s career and see this as one of the reasons he will play 120-plus tests and help England in T20 matches and World Cups for many years to come. It is a typically selfless decision that will benefit England long-term.”

Stokes has hit 2,919 runs and taken 74 wickets since making his ODI debut in 2011, becoming the star of the England team that dominated the 50-over game from 2015-19.

Eoin Morgan captained that World Cup-winning team and also recently retired, to be replaced by Buttler under newly appointed white-ball coach Matthew Mott.

“We have made great strides in white-ball cricket over the past seven years,” Stokes said, “and the future looks bright.”

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

England manager Sarina Wiegman is expected to be back on the touchline for the Three Lions' Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain after missing Northern Ireland win with Covid

England hope to have manager Sarina Wiegman back on the touchline for Wednesday’s Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain after she tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Wiegman’s condition was said to be much improved on Saturday and she was able to watch training at a distance, with a mask on.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Matthew Mott
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Brendon Mccullum
AFP

Rugby Australia condemns fans who branded Eddie Jones 'traitor'

Rugby Australia on Monday blasted the behaviour of Wallabies fans who called England coach Eddie Jones "a traitor" as "totally unacceptable", while banning a spectator for life after he climbed on top of the grandstand. "The offensive remarks made by spectators in the Members' areas towards England staff were unacceptable -– and not representative of the values of rugby," said a statement from Andy Marinos, CEO of Rugby Australia. 
RUGBY
BBC

Duke and Duchess of Cornwall in three-day South West tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have been to Mousehole and Newlyn as part of a three-day tour of the south-west of England. Among the people the couple met in Mousehole were survivors of the Grenfell Tower blaze, who have been offered holidays in Cornwall. In Newlyn, they met the...
U.K.
The Guardian

FA to trial banning deliberate heading by children under 12 in England

Deliberate heading could be banned from football for children under 12 in England in two seasons’ time, the Football Association has announced. The FA has been given approval by football’s law-making body, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), to trial the removal of heading in selected grassroots competitions and leagues which come forward to take part in the coming season. If successful, the FA will apply to Ifab for a law change to remove heading at under-12 level and below from the 2023-24 season.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket World Cup#Test Cricket#Odi#Manchester#Chester Le Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Bremer joins Juventus, Man City open talks for Cucurella, Dybala unveiled at Roma, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Gleison Bremer joins Juventus as the Italian club wins the race against Inter Milan, who are now working to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. Manchester City are set to open talks with Brighton for the transfer of Cucurella, as Zinchenko leaves the club to join Arsenal. Let's get to latest:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Funding warning over Welsh public sector pay rises

The Welsh government has said UK ministers are not providing the "full funding necessary for fair pay rises for public sector staff". An NHS pay review body has proposed that NHS staff get at least a 4.5% pay rise, with lowest earners getting up to 9.3%. Welsh ministers said they...
HEALTH
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women’s WSL Fixture List Released

The Liverpool FC Women returned for preseason last week as they start the on-field preparations for their first season back in the top flight after being relegated in the covid-shortened 2019-2020 season. Matt Beard and his squad will have a big fight ahead of them to ensure safety with only 12 teams in the top division, including several of the top teams in Europe.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy