Killeen, TX

I-14 crash in Killeen kills three

By Allison Fox O'Connor
 2 days ago

KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) – Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a triple fatality crash involving a wrong way driver.

A 2017 Toyota Corolla, operated by 22-year-old Matthew Fernandez, of Fort Hood, was travelling eastbound in the westbound lane of travel on Interstate 14 – near the Fort Hood T.J. Mills exit. A 2013 Kia Optima, operated by a 20-year-old woman from Copperas Cove, was travelling westbound on Interestate 14 – approaching the wrong way driver.

The vehicles collided head-on, causing substantial damage. The Toyota caught fire after the collision. Good samaritans attempted to free the driver from the burning vehicle to no avail. Two rear seat passengers in the Kia – identified as 22-year-old Joshua Smith, of Copperas Cove, and 20-year-old Aaliyah Marie Peinado, of Nipomo, California, were unrestrained and died in the collision as a result of their injuries. They were both pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

The 20-year-old female passenger of the Kia was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple with incapacitating injuries. Fernandez was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

The crash investigation is still active and open. Next of kin of everyone involved have been notified.

