Monaco drawn against PSV in Champions League qualifying

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Monaco was handed a potentially tricky draw against Dutch club PSV Eindhoven in Champions League qualifying on Monday, as Europa League finalist Rangers will take on surprise Belgian title contender Union Saint-Gilloise.

Monaco, which was third in the French league, and Dutch league runner-up PSV are both bidding to reach the group stage for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Both teams lost in the final playoff round of qualifying last season — Monaco to Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk and PSV to Benfica.

Monaco and PSV were Champions League heavyweights in the mid-2000s, when Monaco reached the 2004 final and PSV was a semifinalist the following season.

Scottish league runner-up Rangers hasn’t reached the group stage since 2010-11 and now faces Union, which stunned the Belgian league with a title challenge in its first top-flight season for 48 years but was beaten by Club Brugge in the playoff stage and finished second.

Also in the draw, two-time European Cup winner Benfica faces either Midtjylland of Denmark or AEK Larnaca of Cyprus. Austria’s Sturm Graz takes on either Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv or Turkish club Fenerbahçe.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

