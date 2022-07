The New York Yankees managed to grab one of the best power-hitters in the 2022 MLB Draft Class, selecting Spencer Jones out of Vanderbilt with the 25th overall pick. Yankees fans probably felt like this was something of a familiar pick for the organization, as Jones’ profile is eerily similar to that of superstar Aaron Judge. Once the pick was in and fans began familiarizing themselves with the newest member of the Yankees organization, Twitter erupted with comparisons to Judge.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO