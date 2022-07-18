Benefit lunch planned later this month for Eastern Ky. deputy injured in shooting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - On Wednesday, Kentucky lawmakers spoke about the deadly Floyd County standoff. It has been nearly one month since three officers and a police K9 were shot and killed in the Allen community. Investigators said Lance Storz attacked deputies when they tried to serve a domestic violence...
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Pike County died after a head-on crash in Elkhorn City, Kentucky State Police say. James Kelly, 44, of Pikeville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say the accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Elkhorn Creek and involved a Kia...
(WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for two Eastern Kentucky men. Larry E. Foster and Logan Ryan Hall are believed to be in a stolen 2014 blue Kia Sorento with a Kentucky license plate reading 638 YFX. According to officials, the two men escaped work release....
Could the implementation of more river gauges in the Little Pigeon RIver and its Prongs warn of future flooding events like last Tuesday?. Break-in at pharmacy caught on camera. Updated: 18 hours ago. Security video shows two thieves breaking into a pharmacy in Boyd
Two Floyd Co men have been arrested in Pike Co after they allegedly ambushed another man and held him prisoner. According to the Pikeville Police Dept. Officers arrested 24 year-old Stephen Hamilton of Teaberry and 33 year-old Levi Tackettof McDowell. Both men are accused of waiting at an apartment complex, for a man to visit a woman who lives there, but when the man arrived, Hamilton and Tackett allegedly took the man’s gun and then held him at gunpoint. When Officers arrived at the scene, they say both men tried to run, but where quickly apprehended. Pikeville Officers found the victim bleeding and with injuries to his head and face. Hamilton and Tackett were charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault and other charges.
KERMIT, WVa. (WYMT) - One West Virginia sheriff’s office is asking for help to figure out who was behind a recent hit and run. The incident took place just after 10 p.m. on July 4th at the Kermit Car Wash. Police are still looking for the vehicle and the...
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man is dead after being hit by a truck that crossed the center line on Elkhorn Creek in Elkhorn City on Saturday. The Kentucky State Police says the KSP Pikeville Post got a call about the fatal two-vehicle crash on Saturday just before 9:30 p.m. They say a truck […]
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pikeville woman was arrested for DUI with a 4-month-old child in the back seat of her car on July 14. According to the arrest citation, Lisa May was observed to have glossy red eyes and fast speech when officers questioned her. Officers added she denied...
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Pulaski County recently. According to a post on the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign on July 14, leading to a traffic stop.
Officials with the Kentucky State Police have released the names of the father and son who were found dead in Carter County on July 12th. Troopers reported finding the bodies of 71-year-old Ora Hamm and 45-year-old Earl Hamm inside of a trailer, just outside of Olive Hill. One of the...
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Workers at a pharmacy in Boyd County were forced to deal with the aftermath of a break-in early Tuesday morning. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department says two suspects broke into Med Save Boyd, located along U.S. 60 a couple miles from the Cannonsburg exit of Interstate 64.
Troopers with the Kentucky State Police were called to the scene of a crash involving a Silver Ram 2500 and a Kia Spectra, near Elkhorn Creek in Pike County. The incident took place on Saturday, July 16th. According to police, the driver of the Ram truck, 44-year-old Dusty Ratliff, is...
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency responders were at the scene of a crash near Dipsy Doodle Curve close to the Hazard Water Plant late Monday evening. Officials with Hazard Police tell WYMT that a tree fell across the road. The driver of an SUV tried to swerve to miss the tree, but went over the embankment and ended up in the North Fork of the Kentucky River.
OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police are investigating what they now believe to be a murder. KSP says two decomposed bodies were found in a trailer on Tuesday, July 12. Those bodies were sent to Frankfort for autopsies, and they’ve now identified the bodies as two men: 71-year-old Ora Hamm and 45-year-old Earl Hamm. They were father and son.
JULY 18, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. GOING TO SPEND DECADES (AND LIKELY THE REST OF HER LIFE) IN BOTH FEDERAL AND STATE PRISONS: TIFFANY R. MILLER, 38, OF KENDALLVILLE, INDIANA; PLEAD GUILTY TO TWO FEDERAL GUN CHARGES IN CONNECTION TO HER SHOOTING & WOUNDING A KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TROOPER IN KNOTT COUNTY IN JULY 2021; AND IS STILL FACING STATE CHARGES AS WELL.
ONEIDA | A Whitley City woman is facing charges locally after allegedly stealing from her employer, Associates in Eye Care. Misty M. Gibson, 44, of Whitley City, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Friday, following an investigation that was launched after a complaint was lodged by the company.
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police have released the names of a father and son found dead in Carter County on July 12. Troopers said Ora Hamm, 71, and Earl Hamm, 45, were found inside a trailer on U.S. 60 just outside of Olive Hill. After autopsies...
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Saturday shooting. Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Hull School Road area in Bonnyman. According to officials, the shooting was related to a domestic situation. One man was shot and flown to Pikeville...
MOREHEAD, Ky. — AppHarvest is finishing construction on three new facilities that will ship out millions of pounds of produce from indoor farms to local stores in the Commonwealth. The company said their Berea, Richmond and Somerset indoor farms will be completed by the end of 2022. What You...
Within the last week, a video has been sweeping social media. The viral clip accomplishes two of the three things I mentioned above. And for that, my hat is off. Here's the thing...it's security camera footage from a resident of Morehead, Kentucky. So how authentic is it?.
