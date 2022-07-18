ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing gas prices fall 16.8 cents in the last week

By Autumn Pitchure
 2 days ago
A motorist pumps gasoline at a Mobil gas station following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in West Hollywood, Calif., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian…

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing gas prices have decreased by a whopping 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week.

According to GasBuddy, Lansing’s average price for gas stands at $4.63 per gallon. This number is 49 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

Gas prices in Michigan are also following this trend and have decreased by 18 cents. Michiganders are paying an average of $4.63 per gallon for regular unleaded, and $69 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.92), Ann Arbor ($4.74), Traverse City ($4.72)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($4.50), Grand Rapids ($4.54), Flint ($4.61)

“Michigan motorists have seen pump prices drop 56 cents over the past month,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If the recent supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline.”

The national average price of gasoline has also fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, setting the average to $4.51.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August. So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy

Diesel has also decreased, the national average price is down 10.8 cents in the last week, and is now $5.54 per gallon.

Michigan Traffic
103.3 WKFR

Have You Seen the Michigan Home Made of Glass Bottles?

There is a historic home in Michigan made up of 60,000 bottles. The pictures are crazy. With Bear Lake, The Huron-Manistee National Forrest, and the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, Manistee County has a lot to offer when it comes to Michigan fun. Manistee County also has a unique historic spot all bottled up in Kaleva for a fun family visit.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Rent, frustration rising in Michigan’s mobile home parks

James Grant, a retiree who lives on Social Security, bought a manufactured home and moved into South Valley Estates mobile park in Swartz Creek in 2018 to escape high living costs he faced while living in a condo. But, with rising lot rents and outdated state oversight, the once affordable haven of manufactured housing is losing its luster.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Southeast Michigan under Air Quality Alert Tuesday

(FOX 2) - Southeast Michigan is under an air quality alert for the second day in a row, leading to requests from the state for people and businesses to avoid activities that could lead to ozone formation. An Action day for elevated ozone levels was declared for St. Clair, Livingston,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Midland Daily News

Explore Michigan: Top 5 scenic drives in the state

Michigan has some of the most beautiful scenic drives in the nation. The Great Lakes state is renowned for its hardwood forests, rippling dunes, scenic vineyards, lush orchards, freshwater lakes, and rolling hills. Take a trip down these breathtaking routes and bask in the wonder of the serenity of nature.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

What is the heat index, and how does it work?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When combining heat and humidity, we get a concept called the heat index. But how does the heat index work, and why does it exist? Imagine the actual air temperature outside is right around 94 degrees, with a dew point temperature in the low 50s. It’s still comfortable outside, and that […]
ENVIRONMENT
WLNS

Lansing shop brings wine to your doorstep

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Say hello to Lansing’s first boutique wine delivery service. Voyages Wine Shop, founded by advanced sommelier Justin King, opened its doors earlier this month on East Michigan Avenue and began its delivery service today. The mission of Voyages is to bring boutique wines from...
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

Have You Heard Of This Old Lansing Milk Company?

The early 1900s here in Michigan just seemed like a time to be in. You had tons of locally owned and manufactured businesses and products to choose from, which is something that isn't as easily seen or done in today's society. The Lansing Dairy Company In Mid-Michigan. The company had...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

