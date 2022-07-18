ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Lightning bolt damages Colleton Co. home

By Dianté Gibbs
 2 days ago
Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County home was damaged by a lightning strike during a Thunderstorm Thursday.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials say crews say the resident contacted 911 just after 9:20 a.m. and crews arrived shortly after.

Crews were met with heavy smoke upon arrival and searched the home to find a door casing that was burned.

The smoke was removed from the home by crews, and no other damage was found.

No injuries were reported.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

