Vehicle rollover on White Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The southbound side of White Street was closed after a single-car crash on Monday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, one person inside the car had to be freed from the vehicle by firefighters after their vehicle rolled over on White Street near Webber Street. They were taken to Baystate Medical Center and are expected to be okay.

(Springfield Fire Department)

(Springfield Fire Department)

Springfield fire says the car hit a tree and rollover at around 7:50 a.m.

