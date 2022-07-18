ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Vehicle rollover on White Street in Springfield

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040WPZ_0gjUNMoL00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The southbound side of White Street was closed after a single-car crash on Monday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, one person inside the car had to be freed from the vehicle by firefighters after their vehicle rolled over on White Street near Webber Street. They were taken to Baystate Medical Center and are expected to be okay.

Investigation near Chicopee Shell Gas Station
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDXgA_0gjUNMoL00
    (Springfield Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVg4J_0gjUNMoL00
    (Springfield Fire Department)

MAP: White Street & Webber Street in Springfield

Springfield fire says the car hit a tree and rollover at around 7:50 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Missing West Springfield teenager last seen in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing West Springfield teenager. Spokesperson Ryan Walsh of the Springfield Police says 12-year-old Liyanae Diaz of West Springfield was reported running off from the South End Community Center on Marble Street. Diaz is roughly 5’2″ in height with brown hair and a nose piercing.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicopee, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Accidents
Springfield, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
City
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Wanted suspect from undercover drug operation on High Street in Springfield arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sixth suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a drug enforcement operation on July 12th. According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Tuesday, July 12th at around 1:20 p.m. undercover law enforcement officers were conducting drug transactions in the High and School Street areas. As the officer attempted to get back into their unmarked car, several men surrounded the officer.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person hospitalized following crash on White Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a rollover crash on White Street in Springfield Monday morning. According to Springfield Fire Department officials, just before 8 a.m., a car struck a tree and then flipped over onto its roof. One person had to be removed from the vehicle...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Rollover#Traffic Accident#Baystate Medical Center#Fire Department#Nexstar Media Inc
iBerkshires.com

First-Responders Search for Missing Person at Silver Lake

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police and multiple other first-responder units have been searching Silver Lake for a missing person for the majority of the day. The police got a report around noon on Tuesday that there may be a person in the lake and set up a command center on location within the hour.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews begin demolition of home on Terrence Street in Springfield

This weekend, the MassMutual Center will host Springfield’s first Comic Con convention. Easthampton firefighter accused of recording female coworkers. Easthampton Firefighter Nicholas Tillman has been arrested and accused of placing two secret cameras in the women’s locker room at the Easthampton fire station, which led to his arrest last week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
westernmassnews.com

Police seek help identifying Springfield robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused in a robbery last month in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the robbery took place at a convenience store on the 900 block of Belmont Avenue in June. Anyone with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Police investigate pedestrian crash in East Granby

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are looking into a pedestrian crash that occurred in East Granby on Monday. According to the accident report, a car was traveling west on Route 20 near the Enterprise Truck Rental, when a pedestrian walked into the road outside of the crosswalk. The driver hit the brakes when they saw the pedestrian, but was unable to stop before hitting them.
EAST GRANBY, CT
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy