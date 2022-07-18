Vehicle rollover on White Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The southbound side of White Street was closed after a single-car crash on Monday morning.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, one person inside the car had to be freed from the vehicle by firefighters after their vehicle rolled over on White Street near Webber Street. They were taken to Baystate Medical Center and are expected to be okay.Investigation near Chicopee Shell Gas Station
MAP: White Street & Webber Street in Springfield
Springfield fire says the car hit a tree and rollover at around 7:50 a.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 1