Danville, VA

Danville, VA: Man shot while leaving convenience store

By DaVonté McKenith
WXII 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE, Va. — Police in Danville, Virginia, say a man is recovering after being shot while leaving a convenience store. Police say it happened Sunday around 6:50 p.m. near the area of...

Arrest made in Sunday shooting

The Danville police arrested Jahsun Le'Andre Townes, 19, of Danville in connection with a shooting June 17 in the Memorial Drive area. Townes was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in a public place, and wearing a mask while committing the crimes in reference to the shooting of a 42-year-old Danville man near a convenience store on Memorial Drive.
19-year-old Halifax man arrested for 2nd-degree murder

HALIFAX, Va. – A man has been arrested after a murder in Halifax County on Tuesday, authorities said. Around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Halifax E911 Center took a call about a shooting at the 4000 Block of Mountain Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office in Halifax County.
Local man arrested for attempted capital murder of an officer

On Tuesday, July 12, at approximately 10;16 pm, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a domestic related disturbance in the 2000 block of Woodshire Drive located in the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County. Upon arrival the Deputy was investigating the complaint when contact was made with the suspect, James Edward Lewis, age 42 of Blue Ridge, Virginia. The Deputy then attempted to take Lewis into custody for alleged domestic assault at which time Lewis retrieved a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at the Deputy. The Deputy then went hands on with Lewis getting him to the ground and after a struggle was able to disarm Lewis and place him into custody without further incident. James Lewis was then transported to the magistrate and charges were obtained and served on Lewis for Assault on Family Member and Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer. Lewis is currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Adult Detention Center without bond.
Gibsonville jewelry store robbed, police searching for suspect

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Person robs jewelry store, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of merchandise, police said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police responded to Wades Jewelers on East Main Street Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. The suspect entered...
Greensboro: Fatal crash on I-40 leaves 1 woman dead, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Woman dies in crash after driver strays off road, police said. On Monday morning, a crash with injuries was reported on I-40/85 near Mount Hope Church Road. Police responded and located a truck operated by Roosevelt Gardner, 69. Gardner had been traveling east on I-40/85 when...
Cheryl E Preston

Suspect in I-81 hit and run shooting arrested in California

The Roanoke Times is reporting that a suspect has been apprehended, arrested, and charged in connection with a road rage incident that took place on June 17. The shooting happened after an accident occurred between a red Mazda 3 and a box truck. It took place on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County on northbound I-81 near the Virginia 311 interchange at mile marker 141 around shorty after 7 a.m.
1 man hospitalized in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville man has been hospitalized after a shooting incident Sunday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Danville Police responded to a shots fired report in the area of Memorial Drive between North Ridge Street and Poplar Street. Shortly after, a 42-year-old man arrived at the...
Danville police seeking shooting suspect

The Danville police are seeking information on a shooting that occurred Sunday evening at a convenience store near Memorial Drive. Police were called to the area of Memorial Drive between North Ridge and Poplar streets at 6:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired. A 42-year-old Danville man suffered a...
Second Lynchburg PD officer charged in assault case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A second Lynchburg Police officer has been charged in connection with an assault case from May 2022. A warrant for trespassing has been obtained against Kasey Smith, who is related to Brian Smith, who was charged in May. Police have not revealed the relationship between the two.
Vinton man to serve 50 years for first-degree murder

ROANOKE, Va. – A Vinton man has been sentenced to serve 50 years for first-degree murder after the deaths of two people back in 2020. William Ray, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of April Barnicoat, 42, of Roanoke, and Eric Surface, 44, of Salem.
Downtown Lynchburg businesses clean up damage from weekend gunfire

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) investigates multiple reports of gunfire from the July 16 weekend, several businesses are still cleaning up the damage. Employees at Myers and Rhodes Equipment Company, located on the 1600 block of Main Street, discovered the destruction on Monday morning. “We...
Winston-Salem man shot while walking on East 23rd Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. It happened on Sunday around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of East 23rd Street and North Jackson Avenue. Police say they were dispatched to a hospital regarding a shooting victim. Officers spoke to the victim who...
