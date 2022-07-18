ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Rep. Dorothy Moon becomes new chairwoman of Idaho Republican Party

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, will be the new chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party, one of few women to ever lead the party in its history. Delegates selected Moon by a vote of 434-287, and cheered loudly for her when she came on stage. Moon narrowly lost her bid...

IDAHO STATE
Idaho State
