Fond du Lac County officers watching the I-41 corridor have taken more contraband out of circulation and arrested four persons who now await court hearings. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said the latest take occurred this past weekend when Deputy Nathan Birkholz stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-41 near the Town of Byron at 7:30 Sunday evening and brought in Sergeant Andrew Kohlman and his K9 partner “Ace” to conduct an exterior sniff of the car. That led to a search and the discovery of 181 Oxycodone pills laced with Fentanyl, 18 Adderall pills, 5 grams of Ecstacy, 80 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia, $800 cash and a revolver.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO