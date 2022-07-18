Mommy Dearest? 'This Author Shares How Some Black Women’s Toxic Relationships With Their Mothers Can Lead To Imposter Syndrome In The Workplace

The question My six-year marriage came to an end after my ex-wife started an affair. At couples counselling I learned that when our eldest started school, my wife began getting attention from a few of the school dads. This excited her, but also made her aware that she couldn’t reciprocate because she was in a monogamous relationship. She began to resent me and our marriage – it wasn’t so much that she wanted another relationship, more that she wanted to experience the heady rush of a new relationship. She became infatuated with one particular dad and they began an affair. We had both couples and individual counselling. My ex soon felt “judged” and stopped attending. When I became upset about our marriage falling apart, she said she sympathised, but then told me I was just using “emotional blackmail”.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO