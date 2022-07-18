ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mommy Dearest? 'This Author Shares How Some Black Women’s Toxic Relationships With Their Mothers Can Lead To Imposter Syndrome In The Workplace

By Jasmine Browley
Essence
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrantasia Brown said she wrote her semi-biographical book 'Batter: The Makings of a Tough Cookie' to help Black women suffering from mother-daughter conflict. “The Black female iconography has been the saviors, cooks, cleaners, caretakers of their children and other people’s children, the ones responsible for making things better that we didn’t...

www.essence.com

