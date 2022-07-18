Royals selected Arkansas 3B in 3rd round

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – MAY 15: Cayden Wallace #7 of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws out a runner at first base during the third and final game of a series against… Read More

LOS ANGELES (KSNT) – The Royals selected Cayden Wallace, a third baseman from the University of Arkansas, with their second pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

The Royals picked Wallace with pick number 49 overall on Sunday night.

Wallace hit .298 last spring at Arkansas, including 16 home runs. He got on base at a rate of .387.

The right-handed third baseman was a second-team Baseball America Freshman All-American in his first year playing for the Razorbacks. He was also the top prospect in his class out of the state of Arkansas in high school.

Wallace hit 30 home runs and drove in 104 runs in 127 games at Arkansas.