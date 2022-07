The most extreme elements of the Republican Party are fully in control after its convention in Twin Falls. The new chair — outgoing Rep. Dorothy Moon, who lost her bid for secretary of state in May — is closely tied to the John Birch Society, which was famously kicked out of the conservative movement in the 1950s, when it asserted that former general and President Dwight Eisenhower was a communist. And this is not some tangential connection: Moon’s husband, Darr, is on the John Birch Society’s national council.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO