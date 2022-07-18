Email account of late North Dakota Attorney General deleted days after death

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger is warning businesses about unsolicited text messages related to the filing of annual reports. Jaeger says his office has received complaints about the text messages over the past few weeks. Officials say the messages may include a false filing deadline for a business's annual report and further encourage businesses to file the report "the easy way." A false link is included in the text that leads to a pay page for an inflated filing fee.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s longtime executive assistant Liz Brocker resigned Friday after records showed she requested Stenehjem’s email account deleted a day after he died in late January. According to documents obtained by the Associated Press on Monday, Stenehjem’s assistant asked for his...
(Bismarck, ND) -- A group of North Dakota political organizers may face criminal charges after a failed ballot measure petition effort. Secretary of State Al Jaeger says the petition for a ballot measure to enact term limits contained some signatures that were "likely forged" and that others included "paid bonuses" for getting signatures.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
The crowd at the 2022 Montana GOP Platform Convention Saturday was often hostile to Rep. David Bedey, a bespectacled, besuited Republican from Hamilton whose comparatively moderate voting record has more than once put him at odds with hardliners in the Legislature and party base. “I understand the concern that everyone...
(Fargo, ND) -- A new study ranks the best and worst states for teen drivers, and North Dakota ranks near the bottom. Personal Finance website WalletHub ranks The Peace Garden State 5th worst for teen drivers. The study takes into account 23 key metrics, including number of teen driver fatalities to average cost of car repairs to presence of impaired driving laws.
(The Center Square) - A bill that authorizes the creation of facilities where people deemed to be in a behavioral health crisis can be involuntarily committed and administered psychotropic medication without their consent was signed into Alaska law Monday. House Bill 172 was the subject of much debate through multiple...
The Dakotas came alive when fracking became a common word. The oil industry mushroomed in North Dakota practically overnight. Trevor Brorby grew up amid the boomtowns, but found himself decidedly different from many of the people around him: he is a gay environmentalist. He tells the story of finding the...
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum Tuesday announced an expanded partnership with the Cisco Networking Academy skills-to-job program called Skills for All that will be available to all residents in North Dakota. North Dakota is the first state in the nation to provide these courses statewide at no cost to...
A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew from Kotzebue assisted the boaters onshore approximately 20 nautical miles south of Kotzebue at 4:28 p.m. and transported them to Kotzebue, where EMS was waiting, according to the report. Juneau mother says her daughter was almost kidnapped while attending a...
This is the world we live in today. We know it happens all over, but it's hard to imagine it happening in North Dakota. Unfortunately, there are some children missing in our state. In order to help bring attention to these missing children cases, I've put together a list of...
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's oil production is bouncing back after a stormy April. The State Mineral Resources Department says production in May reached over one million barrels per day, close to March's total. April production dropped below a million barrels daily for the first time in two years. Production...
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - Almost one in five Alaska state jobs is vacant as agencies are struggling to hire and retain employees. According to a report in the Alaska Beacon, the vacancies are slowing services, canceling ferries and could strain the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation. The top employees of...
(Minot, ND) -- The Budweiser Clydesdales are in Minot ahead of the North Dakota State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is set to parade around the fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. They will be accompanied by their official mascot, a Dalmatian. The Clydesdales most recently appeared at the State Fair in 2016.
(Richardton, ND) -- North Dakota's first carbon capture and storage project is underway. Red Trail Energy got the project going June 16th, which captures the carbon emissions of an ethanol plant near Richardton and injects them thousands of feet into the ground. “By capturing and storing the carbon from ethanol...
Imagine yourself hanging out all day at North Dakota's Largest Indoor Water Park!. Not long ago I posted an article about the talk of a proposed indoor water park being built in North Dakota, just any ordinary park, but THE largest in the state. This is what I found on Facebook a couple of months ago " North Dakota's largest indoor water park coming to Fargo"
