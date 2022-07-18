Email account of late North Dakota Attorney General deleted days after death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO